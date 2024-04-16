When is the Esports World Cup? Esports World Cup start date

The Esports World Cup, which is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is set for a spectacular debut this year, featuring over 15 games with million-dollar prize pools. While the event is scheduled for Summer 2024, many are wondering about the exact start date for the World Cup Esports World Cup.

Considering each World Cup game will have its own separate event, most fans want to tune into the Esports World Cup for their favorite titles. However, if you’re a diehard esports fan, you may want to follow the entire event from start to finish.

When does the Esports World Cup start?

Time to wave the flags. Image via Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is expected to kick off in late June 2024 and will run through to August 2024. The below table features all the confirmed esports game tournaments at the Esports World Cup and their start and end dates.

How to watch the Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup will be streamed live on various popular platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Huya. To cater to a global audience, the broadcasts will feature commentary and support in over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Russian.

Exact broadcast details and schedules will be released closer to the event date, so we’ll update this article when new information becomes available.

