When is the Esports World Cup? Esports World Cup start date

All the games under one giant esports banner.
The Esports World Cup, which is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is set for a spectacular debut this year, featuring over 15 games with million-dollar prize pools. While the event is scheduled for Summer 2024, many are wondering about the exact start date for the World Cup Esports World Cup.

Considering each World Cup game will have its own separate event, most fans want to tune into the Esports World Cup for their favorite titles. However, if you’re a diehard esports fan, you may want to follow the entire event from start to finish.

When does the Esports World Cup start?

Esports World Cup promotional ima.ge
Time to wave the flags. Image via Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is expected to kick off in late June 2024 and will run through to August 2024. The below table features all the confirmed esports game tournaments at the Esports World Cup and their start and end dates.

GameStart dateEnd datePrize pool
Mobile Legends: Bang BangJune 28, 2024July 14, 2024$3 million
StarCraft IITBDTBDTBD
Counter-Strike 2TBDTBDTBD
Dota 2July 2024TBDTBD
Honor of KingsAugust 2024TBD$3 million
Free FireJuly 10, 2024July 14, 2024$1 million
PUBGTBDTBDTBD
PUBG MobileJuly 2024July 2024$3 million
Rainbow Six SiegeJuly 2024TBDTBD
Overwatch 2TBDTBDTBD
FortniteTBDTBDTBD
Rocket LeagueTBDTBDTBD
EA Sports FC 24TBDTBDTBD
Street Fighter 6TBDTBDTBD
Tekken 8TBDTBDTBD
League of LegendsTBDTBDTBD
Teamfight TacticsTBDTBDTBD
RENNSPORTTBDTBDTBD
Apex LegendsTBDTBDTBD

How to watch the Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup will be streamed live on various popular platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Huya. To cater to a global audience, the broadcasts will feature commentary and support in over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Russian.

Exact broadcast details and schedules will be released closer to the event date, so we’ll update this article when new information becomes available.

