ESL Pro League Season 19: Schedule, results, streams, and more

Season 19 of Counter-Strike’s ESL Pro League is upon us, with this edition the second since the launch of CS2. Featuring the same condensed mega-format as Season 18, you won’t go hungry watching the greatest players battle for big prizes.

This is the first event following the Major where champs Natus Vincere will appear, while fellow Copenhagen finalists FaZe Clan enter EPL S19 fresh off their win at IEM Chengdu. With the bulk of CS2‘s top 30 present, expect fireworks as they battle for a piece of Counter-Strike glory and a spot at the Lanxess Arena later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about CS2 ESL Pro LeagueSeason 19.

ESL Pro League Season 19 CS2 format

MOUZ have the chance to go back-to-back at EPL. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL

ESL Pro League Season 19 features a massive 32 teams and 79 best-of-three series, with the ultimate winner walking away $170,000 USD richer. Importantly, the winner also joins Team Spirit and FaZe Clan at IEM Cologne, receiving a direct invite to the million-dollar event.

The 32 teams have been split into four groups of eight, where each will play through a triple-elimination bracket. Apart from the upper final where both teams qualify for the playoffs, three losses mean a team is eliminated. Two qualify from the upper bracket, one via the middle, and one from the lower bracket per group.

Upper bracket final winner: Quarterfinal seed

Upper bracket final loser: Round of 12 seed

Middle bracket final winner: Round of 12 seed

Lower bracket final winner: Round of 16 seed

When all is said and done, 16 teams will remain and be sorted into the playoffs. From there, it’s single elimination best-of-threes to the grand final, which is a best-of-five.

ESL Pro League Season 19 CS2 schedule and results

Group A (April 23 to 28)

IEM Chengdu champs FaZe Clan open their EPL account against Imperial. Screenshot via Liquipedia

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Tuesday, April 23

6:30am VP vs. Fnatic 3DMAX vs. SAW

9:30am Astralis vs. Eternal Fire

12:30pm FaZe Clan vs. Imperial



The remaining schedule is to be determined: Check back soon.

Group B (April 23 to 28)

Asian CS reps MongolZ and TYLOO are likely to meet in this group. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Tuesday, April 23

6:30am Vitality vs. Sharks

12:30pm M80 vs. BetBoom



Wednesday, April 24

6:30am Falcons vs. MongolZ TYLOO vs. G2



The remaining schedule is to be determined: Check back soon.

Group C (April 30 to May 5)

It’s Brazil vs. North America in the FURIA-Liquid opener. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tuesday, April 30

6:30am MOUZ vs. BNK ENCE vs. GamerLegion

12:30pm FURIA vs. Liquid FORZE vs. Monte



The remaining schedule is to be determined: Check back soon.

Group D (April 30 to May 5)

Major champs NAVI begin EPL against the Aussies at FlyQuest. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Tuesday, April 30

9:30am Complexity vs. PERA NiP vs. HEROIC



Wednesday, May 1

6:30am BOSS vs. BIG FlyQuest vs. NAVI



The remaining schedule is to be determined: Check back soon.

Playoffs May 7 to 12

Now that’s a lot of best-of-three’s. Screenshot via Liquipedia

The full schedule for the playoff stage will be available shortly.

ESL Pro League Season 19 CS2 streams: How to watch

ESL Pro League Season 19 will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube. If you missed the action, head to ESL’s respective channels for spoiler-free VODs available following the conclusion of each matchday.

With two groups running each week, matches will be played simultaneously across two streams. Broadcasts in other languages are available. Check the official Liquipedia event page for more information and streams.

