FaZe in seventh heaven against MOUZ as they break grand finals curse in Chengdu

Birthday boy karrigan finally made it past the finish line again at a CS2 grand final with a remarkable seventh consecutive series win over MOUZ. It was a straightforward affair in the end to cap off a strong run from the international side.
MOUZ couldn’t quite recover from a slow start on their own map pick as they had to battle back from an 11-5 deficit on Overpass, eventually falling short 13-10, a scoreline that made proceedings feel much closer than they actually were. Broky was the star of the show with a 104.9 ADR on the opening map and 22 kills to match.
Nuke turned out to be a straightforward affair for FaZe, who picked up eight rounds on their T side to start out the series and successfully converted their pistol round win on the defense as they started off their second-half campaign. Though some Deagle heroics gave MOUZ fans some hope, FaZe immediately broke back and closed out the series soon thereafter with a score of 13-6.
Karrigan displayed some impressive calling throughout the series, making up for lackluster numbers in the fragging department. Over on the MOUZ side, Jimpphat was a standout performer despite the lopsided defeat, with a HLTV 2.0 rating of 1.08. To contrast, FaZe’s best performer in the form of broky netted a 1.33 rating, with frozen close behind at 1.31.
In the post-match interview, MOUZ’s xertioN highlighted his disappointment, noting that FaZe’s playstyle is “difficult for us to handle.” It was their seventh consecutive loss to the powerhouse opposition, who still have a 100 percent attendance rate in CS2 grand finals.
This victory made for a nice birthday present for karrigan, who has been complaining about exhaustion earlier in the tournament. It should serve as a band-aid over the arterial wound that was the PGL Copenhagen Major final loss. Next up, ESL Pro League Season 19.