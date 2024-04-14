Karrigan, a player for FaZe Clan, cheers after winning a round at IEM Sydney.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming
FaZe in seventh heaven against MOUZ as they break grand finals curse in Chengdu

Fifth time is the charm.
Image of Luci Kelemen
Luci Kelemen
Published: Apr 14, 2024 08:11 am

Birthday boy karrigan finally made it past the finish line again at a CS2 grand final with a remarkable seventh consecutive series win over MOUZ. It was a straightforward affair in the end to cap off a strong run from the international side.

MOUZ couldn’t quite recover from a slow start on their own map pick as they had to battle back from an 11-5 deficit on Overpass, eventually falling short 13-10, a scoreline that made proceedings feel much closer than they actually were. Broky was the star of the show with a 104.9 ADR on the opening map and 22 kills to match.

Nuke turned out to be a straightforward affair for FaZe, who picked up eight rounds on their T side to start out the series and successfully converted their pistol round win on the defense as they started off their second-half campaign. Though some Deagle heroics gave MOUZ fans some hope, FaZe immediately broke back and closed out the series soon thereafter with a score of 13-6.

Karrigan displayed some impressive calling throughout the series, making up for lackluster numbers in the fragging department. Over on the MOUZ side, Jimpphat was a standout performer despite the lopsided defeat, with a HLTV 2.0 rating of 1.08. To contrast, FaZe’s best performer in the form of broky netted a 1.33 rating, with frozen close behind at 1.31.

In the post-match interview, MOUZ’s xertioN highlighted his disappointment, noting that FaZe’s playstyle is “difficult for us to handle.” It was their seventh consecutive loss to the powerhouse opposition, who still have a 100 percent attendance rate in CS2 grand finals.

This victory made for a nice birthday present for karrigan, who has been complaining about exhaustion earlier in the tournament. It should serve as a band-aid over the arterial wound that was the PGL Copenhagen Major final loss. Next up, ESL Pro League Season 19.

Luci Kelemen
Weekend editor at Dot Esports. Telling tales of gaming since 2015. Black-belt time-waster when it comes to strategy games and Counter-Strike. Previously featured on PC Gamer, Fanbyte, and more, Occasional chess tournament attendant and even more occasional winner.