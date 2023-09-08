2 powerful CS2 guns seemed broken, but players proved otherwise

Former CS:GO pro and current analyst Pimp caused quite a discussion among the game’s community after claiming the Desert Eagle’s accuracy makes things way too easy in Counter-Strike 2 for his liking. In response, some players tried their best to debunk the theory.

Pimp posted his thoughts about Deagle on Sept. 7, and a few hours later, the community responded. One player posted a video where they’re running and shooting with the Deagle and CZ-75 in CS:GO. Their goal was to show these weapons aren’t broken since it was the same in CS:GO—quite similar.

While it’s not as big of a case when it comes to the CZ-75, since this pistol was made precisely for running and shooting, the Deagle is certainly worth taking a closer look at. In both videos, the accuracy looks like it’s the same, and players believe so too.

There is one valid argument as to why people may think the accuracy has been changed—other tweaks made to CS2. The game is running on a new engine and has updated graphics, sounds, and so on. Not only shooting but moving also feels different.

“Willing to bet that none of those stats have changed at all from CS:GO, why would they?… It’s all placebo / nocebo,” one player wrote on Reddit.

Perhaps that is the case. When CS2 beta was initially made available for a certain pack of players, some pros started complaining about how the movement felt heavier and different in the game compared to CS:GO. But, the developers themselves released a short video showcasing how jiggle peeking (and movement as a result) is the same when you compare both games.

About the author