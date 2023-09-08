Out-of-this-world CS2 accuracy brings CoD-style metagame to tactical shooter

Running-and-gunning might be the newest and strongest playstyle in Counter-Strike 2, with competitive players today noticing its undeniable effectiveness.

In the beta, gamers can hold W and spray to their heart’s content, tearing heads along the way; and, as it turns out, it’s not just an issue with one weapon either, according to Counter-Strike analyst Jacob Winneche. Instead, this “out of this world” accuracy works on nearly every gun and is something reminiscent of Overwatch or Call of Duty.

While this may be an exciting discovery for some, especially those flocking over from the CoD world, it does go quite aggressively against the long-held Counter-Strike mantra that favors a more slow, methodical metagame.

The running accuracy in CS2 is out of this world.



It's like this with a lot of the guns.



No wonder everyone is a running DGL god atm. pic.twitter.com/D43Y9x7TZU — Jacob “Pimp” Winneche (@PimpCS2) September 7, 2023

CS2 players have already honed in on several of the best weapons for this playstyle, including guns like the CZ-75, Desert Eagle, and even the AK47. On the other side of the coin, with other rifles like the M4A1-S, it’s barely noticeable.

Since Valve has been updating the CS2 beta regularly, this is likely an accidental change. It’s fairly likely the devs will ship a running accuracy tweak soon.

That being said, Valve has yet to share any information either way about this new run-and-gun feature and whether it is actually intentional.

Related CS2 players are amazed how quick Valve fixed some major issues with latest patch

While there’s been little movement in regards to this new discovery, Valve has been hard at work in other aspects of the beta, including releasing multiple updates, tackling bugs, changing poorly received tweaks, and more.

Since Inferno’s debut in the CS2 beta on Aug. 31, 2023, Valve has shipped four updates. This is likely due to the fact that a very large portion of the wider Counter-Strike player base now has access to the beta—though still not every region—meaning bugs are being found more frequently.

Until the devs make a move, expect to see more runners in your games.

About the author