League of Legends Patch 14.8 is here and the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational update is already a real doozy, with nearly two dozen champions getting buffs, nerfs, and power-changing adjustments.

Recommended Videos

Riot Games has recently confirmed League Patch 14.8 is locked in as the official MSI update, with twelve of the very best teams—including G2 Esports, Team Liquid, Gen.G, and plenty more—set to play on this April update as they slug it out for international glory in Chengdu next month.

That doesn’t mean Riot is holding back on changes though, with neutral objectives like Voidgrubs and Baron Nashor both on the patch plate alongside the newly-reworked Skarner and several pro play darlings like Azir, Akali, and Ryze. The long list of changes, which was first unveiled by Riot Phroxzon on April 8, also includes Zeri, Jhin, Thresh, Zac, Mordekaiser, and a whole host more.

Here’s everything about League’s Patch 14.8 update.

When will League Patch 14.8 go live?

The League MSI update, Patch 14.8, will go live on Wednesday, April 17, according to the official Riot Games schedule. League players⁠ will then have two weeks to play around on the new version before MSI begins in May.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 9 : 4 7 : 2 6

Expect several hours of server downtime once patching begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s in League Patch 14.8?

League’s next MSI champions will be decided on this update. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Riot isn’t holding anything back just because it’s the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational patch, with two dozen changes planned for the April update. The changelist is fairly lopsided too, with 16 buffs for a host of popular picks. Standouts include Graves, Gwen, Draven, Thresh, LeBlanc, Jhin, and more.

Several unlucky champions are getting reeled in a little too though, including Azir, Briar, Zac, and Zeri, while Mordekaiser and Skarner will see adjustments.

Baron Nashor is about to get stronger

Riot wants to turn Nash back into a real lategame threat again. Image via Riot Games

The Baron’s attacks are getting buffed as the Riot devs believe “there’s room to make them stronger.” Right now it takes time to whittle down the Baron’s health bar, but her general attacks are only threatening if you’re a squishy champ.

These changes aren’t expected to turn the Baron into Super-Baron or anything, but the League devs are hoping it will cause players a few more problems in the mid-to-lategame. Basically, Riot is hoping the game’s most iconic neutral objective is something you actually have to all-in as a team to conquer.

Three more champs join Blood Moon history

One of League’s longest-running and most popular skin lines, Blood Moon, is back with a 2024 edition, with Zed, Zyra, and Fiddlesticks the lucky champions getting new designs in the cosmetic range.

Like most skins in the line, the trio’s new releases are dripped with red, purple, and black trim and surrounded by the usual crimson darkness. Each of the in-game models evokes the same rich-red design. These new additions bring Blood Moon’s total count in League up to a whopping 19 now available in-store.

Here are all the new Blood Moon skins coming this patch:

Blood Moon Fiddlesticks (1,350 RP)

Blood Moon Zed (1,350 RP)

Blood Moon Zyra (1,350 RP)

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.8 cycle.

Zyra embraces a dark aesthetic in her Blood Moon skin. Image via Riot Games

Most of these changes should make it to live servers after a run on the League PBE testing realm but do keep in mind everything is tentative; any plotted buffs, nerfs, and changes could be pulled at any time.

League Patch 14.8 patch notes

Champions

Akali

Azir

Briar

Draven

Galio

Graves

Gwen

Hwei

Jarvan IV

Jhin

Kai’Sa

LeBlanc

Mordekaiser

Olaf

Ryze

Skarner

Sylas

Thresh

Viego

Yone

Zac

Zeri

Items

No changes this update.

Runes

No changes this update.

Systems

Coming soon…

General

Coming soon…

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Blood Moon Fiddlesticks

Blood Moon Zed

Blood Moon Zyra

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more