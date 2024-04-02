All new 2024 Blood Moon skins in League of Legends

One of the most beloved skin lines in League of Legends, Blood Moon, is making a comeback in the very near future, with three new skins set to be added to the lineup in a future patch.

Three champions are receiving Blood Moon skins: Zyra, Zed, and Fiddlesticks. As is the case with the nearly two dozen other Blood Moon skins, these three additions to the skin line invoke the dark crimson and violet color scheme of the Blood Moon aesthetic, while each of the abilities and visual effects attached to them are demonic and ritualistic in nature.

Even though there aren’t many new additions to the Blood Moon skin line this year, the quality of skins is just as strong as ever, with the attention to detail in each of them being seriously striking. There’s a case to be made that each of the three skins are among the best created for their respective champions, based on what we’ve seen from promotional material.

Here are all of the Blood Moon skins coming to League this year, as well as when we expect them to go live.

All Blood Moon skins coming to League in 2024

Blood Moon Zyra

Zyra embraces a dark aesthetic in her Blood Moon skin. Image via Riot Games

Blood Moon Fiddlesticks

This is easily one of Fiddle’s most demonic looks yet. Image via Riot Games

Blood Moon Zed

Splash art not yet released.

When will the new Blood Moon skins go live in League of Legends?

Blood Moon Fiddlesticks, Zyra, and Zed do not have an official release date at this time, although we expect them to go live at some point during the course of the game’s next patch cycle, Patch 14.8. Riot has kept its skin release cycle relatively stable in recent years, with each batch of skins teased about two weeks in advance.

With that in mind, we expect these Blood Moon skins to go live on (or just after) April 17. The skins are currently live and available to test on the League PBE.

