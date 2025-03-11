What LoL champion says ‘Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron’?

Did you know guns and swords go together like rice and saffron? They most certainly do—at least, according to one League of Legends champion.

Recommended Videos

The March 11 LoLdle quote doesn’t give a ton of information outside of “guns and swords.” The League champion who says the quote clearly uses both weapons to their advantage, but there’s only a few in the game who this description could apply to. For those of you who may be drawing a blank, we’ve got a few clues to help you narrow down the answer.

March 11 LoLdle quote hints

Hint 1: This champion is from Shurima but works in Noxus.

This champion may hail from the desert region of Shurima, but the Noxian empire became their home over the years after their home was destroyed. Their lore page describes them as a “stylish daredevil” who takes dangerous jobs in Noxus, seeking to prove their ability in one of Runeterra’s most cutthroat regions.

Hint 2: This champion is most often picked as an ADC.

You won’t be surprised to learn a gun-slinging champion fits best in the ADC role, but these marksmen don’t typically carry a sword. If you’re familiar with the champion pool in the bot lane, this clue will significantly whittle down your list of options.

Hint 3: This champion released towards the end of 2020.

Ah, 2020. The year of quarantining and endless hours at home, alone, in front of our gaming PCs. It’s a year we all wished we could forget, but we’re hoping you at least remember its champion release schedule—otherwise this clue will come of no help. But if you’ve been playing League for a while, you’ll likely be able to get some value out of knowing this champion is a fairly new release compared to most of the game’s cast of characters.

Have you figured out which League champion says the March 11 LoLdle quote yet? If not, we’ll clue you in on the answer below.

Who says “Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron”?

Answer: The champion who says “Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron” is the Desert Rose, Samira.

Guns and swords, saffron and rice. Image via Riot Games

Samira is one of the few champions in the game who wields both a sword and a gun. In fact, it’s the entire gimmick of her kit; she likes to shoot from afar, then get up close and personal for the finishing blow. This quote makes a lot of sense based on her kit, but also considering the fact that she’s from Shurima, a desert continent, and saffron typically grows in Mediterranean environments.

Did you get Samira on your first try? Leave us a comment below letting us know!

We want to hear from you! Help us shape our League of Legends content by filling out a short survey.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy