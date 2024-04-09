Category:
Skarner and Kalista might have one of LoL’s best wombo combos in 2024

"Feel my sting!"
Apr 9, 2024
Skarner might be struggling through the first couple of weeks of his new League of Legends VGU release, but there is one bottom lane combination that has terrified enemy teams with its destructive potential.

On the League subreddit, one summoner showed off reworked Skarner’s capabilities as an unlikely support champion alongside Kalista, who is more than willing to sync up with her massive scorpion friend. The two combine for a wombo combo that can split up entire teams, and provide easy teamfights for you and your squad.

Skarner Kalista bot lane can cut a teamfight in half
In the video, the Skarner and Kalista are positioning themselves for a late game teamfight alongside their teammates near the dragon pit, where they could easily win the game with a decisive skirmish. Since Skarner is so large and deceptively fast, he is able to storm through the front lines, flash forward, and use his ultimate ability to grab both the opposing Taliyah and Nasus.

Afterward, Kalista used her ultimate ability, Fate’s Call, to bring back Skarner to her side—while also dragging the enemy Taliyah and Nasus right back to where the rest of their teammates were eagerly waiting for some free kills. It was a simple combination that helped isolate key targets, while keeping most of the squishier champions on Skarner’s team safe.

It also helps that Skarner is extremely tanky, and can soak up a ton of damage while he runs through the enemy front line. As he buys tank items, he also increases in size on the Summoner’s Rift, which makes it even harder for enemies to avoid him as he rushes forward to grab whichever carries he can find in the backline. With his speed, enemy ADCs and mid laners will be forced to flash or retreat as far as possible to avoid dying within his claws.

Now, although Skarner seems to be thriving in these single moments, the Primordial Sovereign is still struggling to find his place in the meta in his intended roles, bringing some quick hotfixes from the developers. It might take more time for Runeterra’s favorite scorpion to land with the player base, but for now, support players can have some fun with Skarner’s new and exciting kit.

