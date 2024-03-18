Skarner can grab multiple champs, bulldoze through all terrain in new LoL VGU

Skarner might not be a scary pick in League of Legends in his current form, but his VGU is finally on the way and he’s ready to blast through any obstacle for a victory.

Domination is the name of the game for the new-look Skarner as he breaks through the opposing defenses to scatter the enemy team, cause chaos in the frontline, and grab up as many squishy targets as he can with his revamped ultimate ability.

Impale has been reworked so that it’s no longer a point-and-click ability and is now a charged area-of-effect ability that grabs up to three enemy champs in front of Skarner with his three stingers. When an enemy champion is caught in the ability’s area of effect, they’re damaged, suppressed, and dragged around for a short amount of time.

If this wasn’t enough, Skarner’s new E ability has been changed to Ixtal’s Impact, which allows Skarner to drive forward through any type of terrain. As he charges ahead, he can also grab the first enemy champion or large monster he collides with and carry them a short distance. If he and his unfortunate target run into terrain, the opposing champion will be damaged and stunned for a short time.

Combined with the rest of his ability set, Skarner has quickly become a terrifying gank threat that can burst through walls to access the backline with ease. Even other types of terrain won’t stop the Primordial Sovereign, so if you think that Taliyah wall or Jarvan IV cage will stop him, think again. He’s ready to destroy his foes and gain some LP in the process.

Jump into the fray with the reworked Skarner when he joins League’s champion roster with Patch 14.7 on Tuesday, April 2.

