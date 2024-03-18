Category:
League of Legends

Skarner can grab multiple champs, bulldoze through all terrain in new LoL VGU

Nowhere to run.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 10:01 am
Cosmic Sting Skarner splash art in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games

Skarner might not be a scary pick in League of Legends in his current form, but his VGU is finally on the way and he’s ready to blast through any obstacle for a victory.

Recommended Videos

Domination is the name of the game for the new-look Skarner as he breaks through the opposing defenses to scatter the enemy team, cause chaos in the frontline, and grab up as many squishy targets as he can with his revamped ultimate ability.

Impale has been reworked so that it’s no longer a point-and-click ability and is now a charged area-of-effect ability that grabs up to three enemy champs in front of Skarner with his three stingers. When an enemy champion is caught in the ability’s area of effect, they’re damaged, suppressed, and dragged around for a short amount of time.

If this wasn’t enough, Skarner’s new E ability has been changed to Ixtal’s Impact, which allows Skarner to drive forward through any type of terrain. As he charges ahead, he can also grab the first enemy champion or large monster he collides with and carry them a short distance. If he and his unfortunate target run into terrain, the opposing champion will be damaged and stunned for a short time.

Combined with the rest of his ability set, Skarner has quickly become a terrifying gank threat that can burst through walls to access the backline with ease. Even other types of terrain won’t stop the Primordial Sovereign, so if you think that Taliyah wall or Jarvan IV cage will stop him, think again. He’s ready to destroy his foes and gain some LP in the process.

Jump into the fray with the reworked Skarner when he joins League’s champion roster with Patch 14.7 on Tuesday, April 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is Skarner’s VGU releasing in League of Legends?
Guardian of the Sands Skarner VGU splash
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
When is Skarner’s VGU releasing in League of Legends?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All new Skarner VGU splash arts in League of Legends
Skarner, from League of Legends, raising his claws and preparing to battle.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All new Skarner VGU splash arts in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All new Skarner VGU abilities in League of Legends
Sandscourge Skarner splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All new Skarner VGU abilities in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is Skarner’s VGU releasing in League of Legends?
Guardian of the Sands Skarner VGU splash
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
When is Skarner’s VGU releasing in League of Legends?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All new Skarner VGU splash arts in League of Legends
Skarner, from League of Legends, raising his claws and preparing to battle.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All new Skarner VGU splash arts in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All new Skarner VGU abilities in League of Legends
Sandscourge Skarner splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All new Skarner VGU abilities in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 18, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.