All new Skarner VGU splash arts in League of Legends

After a long and grueling wait for League of Legends’ notoriously patient player base, Skarner’s visual and gameplay update has finally been unveiled by Riot Games, complete with new abilities, visual and sound effects, and splash arts.

Skarner is one of the oldest champions in the game, having been released on the live servers in 2011 alongside other classic picks like Leona, Riven, Wukong, and Vayne. He’s also one of the least popular champions in the game after scoring the lowest out of League’s whole pool in visual appeal, character fit, favorite champion, character understanding, and champion style.

His whole design lacked so many aspects that could have pushed him higher in the eyes of the player base, but his lack of depth quickly became his downfall with the amount of new, shiny champions that were released after him. As a result, Riot decided to overhaul Skarner’s entire existence with a new design, new kit, and new lore that should help bring some hype to his character and get some people excited for his skins as well.

All redesigned Skarner VGU splash art in League

Skarner might be the most neglected champion on the League champion roster when it comes to cosmetics. The Primordial Sovereign hasn’t received a new skin in over 1,200 days, with his last skin coming in 2020 in the form of Cosmic Sting Skarner. Overall, he has five different skins at his disposal, and a majority of the older choices are getting revamped.

Here are all of Skarner’s updated splash arts in League, including his mean new base look.

Base Skarner

A major makeover for a mean scorpion. Image via Riot Games

Earthrune Skarner

A real runic protector. Image via Riot Games

Sandscourge Skarner

This sting is going to hurt. Image via Riot Games

Guardian of the Sands Skarner

A gilded creature, hidden in the arid desert. Image via Riot Games

Cosmic Sting Skarner

Witness otherworldly power. Image via Riot Games

