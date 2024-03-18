All new Skarner VGU abilities in League of Legends

It has been a long two years since Skarner won Riot Games’ League of Legends VGU fan poll, but in 2024, scorpion enthusiasts around the world will finally be getting their hands on his revamped ability kit.

After countless delays and waiting, the Primordial Sovereign is coming back to Summoner’s Rift with a whole new outlook on life after getting rebuilt by the League developers, bringing a fresh, modern playstyle while still staying faithful to the elements that make Skarner his own character.

They have also given him a makeover with new champion designs, new visual and audio effects, and the whole nine yards, bringing him up to speed alongside the newest releases in the game. With a new look and a new stinger, Skarner is ready to protect Ixtal at all costs while also helping you climb the ranked ladder.

Here are all of Skarner’s new abilities in his VGU.

All Skarner abilities in 2024 League VGU

Passive – Threads of Vibration

Skarner’s basic attacks, Shattered Earth/Upheaval and Impale, apply a new Quaking effect to enemies. Enemies affected by three stacks of Quaking take percent max HP damage over time.

Q – Shattered Earth/Upheaval

Skarner rips a rock from the ground and empowers his next three attacks with bonus damage, range, and attack speed. The third and final attack throws the rock into a targeted champ while slowing and dealing bonus damage to end the ability.

Skarner can recast Upheaval to launch the rock as a skill shot projectile that explodes when it strikes an enemy, dealing the same damage and slow as the third empowered attack.

W – Seismic Bastion

Skarner shields himself and slams the ground, releasing a shockwave that damages and slows nearby enemies.

E – Ixtal’s Impact

Skarner charges forward while phasing through all terrain. He can be steered to a limited degree, similar to Sion’s ultimate ability. If he hits an enemy champion or large monster, he grabs them and carries them a short distance. Should they collide with terrain, he damages and stuns them on impact.

R – Impale

Skarner charges up an attack and can impale up to three enemy champions that are standing in the effective charged range. He will damage, suppress, and carry the affected champions for a short time while also gaining bonus movement speed.

You can catch the new Skarner in action when he hits Summoner’s Rift in Patch 14.7.

