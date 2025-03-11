CFO shake up LoL First Stand after dismantling KC, TES secure crucial first win

CTBC Flying Oyster came out swinging in their first match of First Stand and landed Karmine Corp their second defeat of the League of Legends tournament. Meanwhile, Top Esports recovered from their horrible loss on day one and took down the LTA representatives.

CFO were the clear underdog and many analysts ruled them out as the team to lose most matches against major regions and exit the League tournament early. Overcoming those odds, the Taiwanese squad swept KC 2-0, and didn’t give any chances to the European representative to come back into the series.

CFO might have some more upsets in the store for fans. Photo by Christina Oh via Riot Games

Chiu “Doggo” Tzu-Chuan had a pivotal role in the CFO’s commanding victory over KC by having a perfect KDA and no deaths in the series, which put the enemy bot lane into shambles, disrupting the team’s balance. He had 18 kills with multiple assists and became a potent threat in both matches. Yu “JunJia” Chun-Chia also played the role of facilitator well and kept the early game tempo intact for the squad, getting them the Feats of Strength.

The youngest player at just 17 years, Tsai “HongQ” Ming-Hong also held up well against KC’s promising Vladi, who has been a solid player in the LEC, showing promising signs for the team. After losing the first match, KC pulled up Yike’s signature pick of Brand but it didn’t change the result for the Europeans, and they will have to find answers quickly or face disqualification in their next match.

Even after the victory, the LoL Park in Korea kept shouting Karmine Corp’s names, showcasing the strong support that the team has in the League scene.

Top Esports also recovered quickly from their defeat against HLE, and they decimated Team Liquid to get back on track for qualification. Seo “Kanavi” Jin-hyeok showcased an impressive performance in both matches, and they derailed Liquid’s efforts to come back into the match. While Liquid’s strategy was clear to stop Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo in the bottom lane to have an early lead for their ADC, it quickly backfired as Top’s 369 and Kanavi started to get massive advantages in their side of the map to snowball the fights to the Nexus.

While the CFO’s win sends a strong message to other teams, they don’t have time to celebrate as tomorrow they will be facing HLE, one of the favorites to win the tournament. For Karmine Corp, things will be hectic as they face LPL representatives in a do-or-die encounter to secure their qualification in the semifinal round.

