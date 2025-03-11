Good news, Fearless fans: LoL Esports’ most popular feature is reportedly here to stay for the rest of 2025

League of Legends esports took a big step forward in at least one way, according to the vast majority of fans and pros. And the particular feature driving one of the most diverse metas in memory is reportedly sticking around.

Fearless Draft, the system that prevents the same champion from being played twice in one series of play, will be implemented for the remainder of the 2025 LoL esports season, according to a report from Sheep Esports. Originally, Fearless Draft was only supposed to remain the norm for the first split of the pro calendar and during the ongoing First Stand tournament in Seoul, South Korea. Now, it appears the overwhelmingly popular draft system might be in play for all major regions following the tournament, as well as MSI and Worlds 2025, according to Sheep Esports.

Bringing champ diversity back to the forefront. Image via Riot Games

Fearless Draft has been an unabashed success in 2025, with fans overwhelmingly loving the feature. It’s prevented teams from falling back on meta picks over and over again, which had become a frequent criticism of the pro scene over the last couple of years.

Fan excitement and an exciting product is likely the main driving factor behind Fearless Draft possibly becoming a permanent fixture in League esports. But it doesn’t only have the support of consumers. Many pros and coaches also like the system, with several LEC talents singing its praises to Dot Esports this year. G2 coach Dylan Falco previously said the system was “too good for the game” and its health to not continue including it for the rest of the season, while several LEC players agreed with the assessment and further supported how “fresh” the pro scene felt. Hanwha Life’s veteran jungle Peanut admitted the system was more difficult after his team’s opening victory at First Stand, but conceded that fan excitement and experience made the format worth continuing.

Riot has yet to make an official announcement on Fearless Draft for the rest of the season, and such big news seems like it would likely come via an announcement close to the end of First Stand. But the odds of Fearless Draft staying on in League esports seem very good right about now.

