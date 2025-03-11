Stuck in Iron? LoL players think these are the best Patch 25.05 champions for ranked

Players who struggle in League of Legends, particularly in ranked, might have a solution hiding in plain sight. As per one Reddit discussion where hundreds of players chimed in, some champions are best suited for lower Elo summoners who wish to give their all and improve at the game.

Recommended Videos

Polling the LoL Reddit community, one player asked for champion recommendations on March 10, wondering which champs among League‘s roster is the best for someone bad at the game but wishing to improve. Hundreds gathered to give their advice, with many highlighting the least mechanically complex champions that can easily pave the way to improvement. One player suggested Garen as a great first choice, describing him as “not too mechanically complicated but also not too reliant on skillshots.” Garen is generally one of the first champions League players take, as his simplistic nature as a brawler allows newcomers to get the hang of the game’s mechanics.

Garen is one of the simplest and powerful top laners in the game. Image via Riot Games

Malphite was another suggestion, with one player noting that even if you lose a lane with him, his kit is utilitarian enough to be useful nonetheless. Other top suggestions included Lux and Ashe, who despite their relative reliance on skill shots are simple enough for newcomers to grasp and use effectively. Lux can dish out tons of magic damage, disrupt enemies with her Q and W, provide shields with her E, and be borderline invaluable. Ashe, too, is one of the simplest but nonetheless strong ADCs that is perfectly suited for new players.

Above all, though, players advised that low-ranked and beginner players should search through the League roster and find a champion that suits them best and play them as much as possible. Mastering a select few champions that you like is essential, as you’ll build a diverse pool of characters you’re good at to tackle any situation. Picking something a tad more complex could expedite your mechanical development, so the simplest champions aren’t always the best choices.

Going off the current Patch 25.05 meta, the likes of Darius, Annie, and Jinx are great options that are not the simplest, but not too challenging, either. However, as stated, getting enough experience on any champion can and will lead to overall improvement. All it takes is time.

