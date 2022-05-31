The best top lane champions in League of Legends

There are a variety of top laners that counter each other in League of Legends. Some vary in strength based on metas, while others vary depending on matchups. For top laners, there are three archetypes of champions that fluctuate as the meta changes: hyper carries, support-style champions, and split pushers.

Split pushers have weak laning presence and a weaker ability to trade damage until they get a few items. Once they get some items and can duel with their opponents, they just steamroll through the lane, taking turrets until the enemy team sends forces to stop them.

Support-style top laners, like Sion, Ornn, and Shen, are the beefiest tanks in the game. They can trade damage with their lane opponent reasonably well, but their main strength comes from surviving in their lane until they can build up enough tanky items to join their team in all-out teamfights. There are, however, a few intriguing support-style top laners, which are vastly different from others.

Finally, we have the top lane hypercarries. These champions put out insanely high damage in the blink of an eye, and can usually hit multiple targets at once with high cleave and AoE damage.

This list of top-tier champions can change depending on a number of things. Sometimes the meta shifts for no apparent reason other than players’ tastes, but usually there’s some kind of balance adjustment behind it. It can be difficult to keep up on the flavor-of-the-month champs, so let us do that for you.

Here are our top five top laners for League’s Patch 12.10.

Shen

Pros

Can influence other lanes early thanks to ultimate

Tanky

Cons

Easy to defeat in the early game

Requires high map awareness

For a long time, Shen has been one of the best top laners in the game, and the case is no different in season 12, where the Eye of Twilight returns to our list. As the match goes on, Shen will become tanky while also dealing high amounts of damage. This, combined with his taunt and global ultimate, makes Shen one of the better split pushers in the game, who can instantly join a teamfight to create a wall between his carries and the enemies.

Item build

As Shen, players should aim to stay alive as long as they can in teamfights while trying their best to maximize the damage they deal to their opponents. Grasp of the Undying is a key rune for Shen. The other choices in the Resolve tree are there for the same reason. Shield Bash will play alongside your passive perfectly, while Second Wind and Revitalize will increase your defensive stats as well.

In the second tree, it’s best to pick Domination. Many new players think that Shen doesn’t have great one-vs-one potential, but that’s just not true. And with Cheap Shot and Ultimate Hunter, you want to boost your most important elements throughout the game. The former will increase your damage in early game skirmishes, while the latter will shorten the cooldown on his ultimate, which is one of the best skills in the meta currently, especially after the teleport nerfs in season 12.

Ability priority

While playing Shen, there’s really no other option than going R>Q>E>W. Twilight Assault (Q) will make your wave clear early much easier, especially thanks to its short cooldowns. It’s also crucial once you go for trades. Maximizing Shadow Dash (E) will make its CD shorter while extending the period of the taunt itself. Additional levels of Spirit’s Refuge (W) just aren’t worth picking over the other abilities.

Game plan

Shen has multiple options. Naturally, in today’s meta after the Teleport nerfs, which basically made the Summoner’s Spell useless before the 14-minute mark, your Stand United (R) is priceless. With it, not only you will shield your teammates, but you’ll join the fight in a span of seconds. Therefore, Shen should always try to influence other areas once his ultimate is off cooldown. Though remember you need to watch the map and your allies at all times, so high map awareness is critical.

On the other hand, as mentioned, Shen isn’t bad in one-vs-one scenarios as people make him out to be. But he still lacks many tools against bully top laners, especially ranged ones, so be careful who you try to pick a fight with.

In late-game teamfights, your plan really depends on the compositions of both teams. You can either decide to stand by your carries and try to taunt the enemies coming at them. The other option is to engage on key targets yourself. But it might not always be as easy as it sounds. Nevertheless, always try to create pressure on the map when you have your Stand United available.

Darius

Pros

Poweful in lane

Tanky

Snowball potential

Cons

Not really mobile

Easy to kite and shut down

Despite Darius not being directly buffed recently, he returns to our list of best top laners once again. And while he always has been incredibly strong in the top lane, he’s now better than he’s ever been thanks to the meta.

Item build

Darius is a perfect example of a fighter, which means picking runes that will increase his damage in both teamfights and one-vs-one scenarios is the best thing to do. To do so, it’s wise to go for the Precision rune tree, with the Conqueror as your main choice. With it, you’ll gain additional damage every couple of hits while allowing yourself to heal a bit here and there.

Down the line in the Precision tree, we have options that suit Darius perfectly. Triumph grants him additional gold early and a bit of health every time he scores an elimination. Since the Hand of Noxus is astonishingly strong in duels and should look for early fights, having Triumph will help him a lot. The same goes for Legend: Tenacity and Last Stand. The former is especially helpful in teamfights, where you won’t be as mobile, while the latter will allow you to execute enemies more efficiently once low on health.

As the second tree, the wise pick would be Second Wind and Overgrowth from Resolve. On a fighting champ like Darius, it makes perfect sense to pick up some survivability along the way

Ability priority

As Darius, there is only one sensible path for maximizing your abilities: R>Q>E>W. Decimate (Q) is your main trading tool early. It also helps you clear waves, so you can push up and look for kills in the mid lane or enemy jungle. Later on, you should aim to put points in Apprehend (E), rather than Crippling Strike (W). While the latter will improve your all-in potential on single targets, having the shorter cooldown on your E, which allows you to cut the gap between you and your enemies, is a much better option, especially in mid-game skirmishes.

Game plan

When playing the Hand of Noxus, you should aim to outplay your opponent in lane so you can grab a couple of kills and get rolling early. Once you do that, it’s much easier to roam to other lanes and create impact. Sometimes, though, you will be facing ranged champions, who are perfect counters to Darius. In those games, you should farm through the laning phase and try to stay alive. You should, thankfully, be able to cut through them once you reach the late game.

Past the 20-minute-mark, Darius players should look for opportunities in other areas of the map. The advantage you build in the top lane won’t matter if you don’t use it to gain neutral objectives or kills on the other side of the map. You should always be looking to seek dragon and Baron pit control, and try to be in the right place at a right time.

In teamfights, your priority is taking out the enemy carries. Getting to them, however, won’t be as easy as you might think due to Darius’ low mobility. Therefore, search for possible flanks and try to utilize them when possible.

Olaf

Pros

Versatile build options

Great in one-vs-one duels

Powerful ultimate in teamfights

Cons

Tough to come back as Olaf

Not very mobile

Not so great in the late game

After the recent changes to Olaf in his mid-scope update, he has cemented himself as one of the best top laners in the game once again. What’s more, with the latest durability update to all of the champions in League, he has an incredibly high win rate in solo queue and is so far one of the better champs for top lane mains to climb the ladder. If you’re uncertain about what to do with him after the changes, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Item build

On Olaf, you want to maximize your damage from your skills and auto attacks. While playing champions whose goals are the same, and are AD-based, Conqueror is usually the best rune to choose as your main one. With it under your belt, you will gain a stack of Conqueror with every attack, which increases the adaptive damage you deal. When fully stacked (the maximum number of stacks you can have is 12), you will heal, which is even better for champions like Olaf, who will oftentimes be low on health.

Down the line, we have Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, and Last Stand. The former helps you even more with restoring health once you score a takedown, which can come in handy in numerous teamfights. The two other runes enhance your attack speed and attack damage, which are pivotal to the Berserker.

When it comes to two filler runes, it’s wisest to pick Magical Footwear and Approach Velocity from the Inspiration tree. You should be able to claim some early kills, which will shorten the time at which you get your free pair of shoes. The second option, on the other hand, allows you to gain additional movement speed toward impaired enemies. And since Olaf isn’t very mobile himself, this should help you many times.

Ability priority

On Olaf, there is hardly a better ability priority than R>Q>E>W. Undertow (Q) is your main trading skill, especially when facing ranged enemies. It deals considerable amounts of damage and, at the same time, slows your opponents down, allowing you to close the gap. Then, it’s best to put your points in Reckless Swing (E) since it deals true damage and will turn you into one of the most dangerous champions in the mid game.

Game plan

The plan for Olaf is simple. Due to being favored in many matchups in the top lane and with the recent changes to the game, you should start snowballing as fast as possible. Understandably, though, there are still some counters to the Berserker, so if you’re not able to get ahead single-handedly, call your jungler for some help.

Your true task begins once the middle game comes in and both teams start to fight around objectives. By that time, you should have a few items under your belt that increase your damage and survivability, like Trinity Force, Sterak’s Gage, or Death’s Dance. With them in your inventory, you shouldn’t have many problems shredding through more squishy enemies, which you should prioritize in teamfights. Luckily, however, Olaf deals true damage with his E, so you’re also a huge danger for enemy bruisers and tanks.

As we mentioned, Olaf isn’t as mobile as players may want, even with his ultimate turned on. Therefore, it would be wise for you to look for flanks to maximize your potential and the damage you deal.

Gangplank

Pros

Global ultimate

Fantastic scaling and teamfighting

Can adapt to a lot of matchups

Cons

Very hard to master

Squishy

Doesn’t have any CC

If there is a top lane champion that’s viable in almost any meta, it’s Gangplank. The Saltwater Scourge has an exceptionally unique kit that allows him to be picked into any team composition. At the same time, he plays perfectly with a lot of champions, thus cementing himself as one of the most versatile champs in the game and in today’s meta.

Item build

Contrary to a lot of popular champions in the top lane nowadays, Gangplank won’t be spamming auto attacks as much as others. He mostly relies on using his Powder Keg, Parrrley, and ultimate. Therefore, to increase his potential to the maximum, it’s wise to go for Grasp of the Undying. With it, Gangplank will be able to heal every four seconds, simultaneously dealing additional magic damage with his abilities.

Despite having Remove Scurvy, which restores a bit of Gangplank’s health, the champ still has some issues with survivability both in the laning phase and late-game teamfights. So, to enhance his sustain, it’s advised to go for Demolish, Bone Plating, and Overgrowth. With those runes, the Saltwater Scourge will take a bit less damage, increase his health throughout the game, and deal additional damage to towers, allowing himself to splitpush efficiently.

Last but not least, it’s sensible to choose Time Warp Tonic and Future’s Market. The former will increase his survivability even more, while the latter will allow the champion to get even more ahead in items, if you use his Parrrley efficiently.

Ability priority

Like many champions in League, there is one best way to maximize the abilities on Gangplank, and it’s R>Q>E>W. Parrrley (Q) serves as your main damage dealer early on, especially when trying to skirmish with the enemy top laner in the laning phase. It’s also widely used early to collect additional gold and Silver Serpents, so having it deal more and more damage is what you want as fast as possible. Later on, Powder Kegs (E) will become your main source of damage, so make sure to have it at the maximum level by level 13.

Game plan

As Gangplank, you don’t really need to win one-vs-one duels in the top lane early to get ahead. The key in doing so is to eliminate as many minions with your Powder Kegs and Parrrleys as you can, so you have much more gold in your inventory than the opponent. This, combined with the Future’s Market rune, can quickly put you ahead in game.

Once you’re entering the mid game, you will have a few options. You can remain in a side lane on splitpush duty, which will be efficient on this champion, especially with his global ultimate. With it, you’ll be still able to aid other teammates across Summoner’s Rift, which can make a tremendous difference many times.

Nevertheless, you still should make your way to five-vs-five teamfights. Disregarding whether you do it early or in the late part of the match, your main source of damage, as we explained, will be Powder Kegs. Players will need to put some time in to mastering their placements since they are vital to making a difference and bursting enemy squishies, at which Gangplank is excellent at. Finally, try to set up some proper vision control with your squad and look for effective flanks since they can be deadly when playing Gangplank, if properly executed.

Fiora

Pros

True damage

Mobile

Crowd control (CC) denial as a basic ability

Cons

Mediocre teamfighter

Requires good awareness to make good use of W

Fiora is one of the best split-pushers in the game, which can easily net you wins if you have a good laning phase. She’s one of the highest skill-cap top laners in the game with which you can show off your mechanical prowess.

She rose in the meta as a result of Camille becoming more popular. Fiora is a great answer to Camille with the matchup being highly skill reliant between both parties.

Item build

As with many bruisers, Conqueror is the core keystone to take. It grants you additional AD that scales well alongside the healing component when fully stacked, which makes you a huge nuisance for the opposing team. Triumph is taken for the additional gold and health return for those risky plays. Some people like to go for Overheal due to the abundance of assassins in the meta, but Triumph is the better default choice.

Legend: Alacrity is taken for the additional attack speed but other options are viable as well. Legend: Tenacity is valuable against CC-focused compositions, while Legend: Bloodline can be taken against heavy tank compositions to keep you topped off. But Coup de Grace, on average, deals more damage, so it’s taken instead of the other two.

While there’s a lot of experimentation regarding the secondary tree, Resolve is one of the most picked due to Demolish, which can help you snowball early on. Bone Plating can also help you get favorable trades. You can try out Inspiration for the Biscuit and free Boots of Speed as well.

Ability priority

Fiora’s skill priority is R>Q>E>W. Q is maxed first to help you out with your wave clear and mobility. It’s the most valuable skill in your kit and should be used wisely early on to proc your passive. E is maxed second due to the effectiveness of having your attack speed steroid as often as possible. W is maxed last. Even though the utility from it is tremendous, if timed correctly, you can negate all incoming damage and CC.

Game plan

Fiora is one of the most snowbally top laners in the game. If you win your lane, most of the time you’ll be able to convert that lead and help out your teammates as well. During the laning phase, focus on using Q to proc the passive on your opponent for a huge amount of damage. Due to Conqueror and Bone Plating, you have a huge advantage early on and can take fights against most top laners without issues. If you’re having a rough time, try to farm for your core items such as Goredrinker or Ravenous Hydra.

Your main goal should be to splitpush with your core items. The more time you spend teamfighting, the more opportunities you give the enemy team to come back.

