Here are the LoL Patch 14.21 patch notes

The 2024 League of Legends World Championship is slowly coming to an end, with the final playoffs matches left to determine this year’s winners. While many players are following the competitive battleground, Riot is making major changes to the game in Patch 14.21.

Recommended Videos

There’s a lot of updates in Patch 14.21, frankly. The biggest ones are arguably the rehaul of the Bounty system and dozens of changes to Swain, whose gameplay will look completely different. Besides that, almost 30 other League champions are seeing tweaks, alongside a few items and runes.

Here’s everything coming to League in Patch 14.21.

When will LoL Patch 14.21 go live?

Riot confirmed that Patch 14.21 for League will release on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The developer didn’t say anything about the exact launch hours, so we can expect the update to arrive in the standard times, which look as follows.

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

The game is usually turned off for a few hours when the patch launches. That should be the case this time around, so don’t be too surprised if you’re not able to enter League around the local time of your patch.

What’s in LoL Patch 14.21?

Swain receives a major overhaul

The Noxian Grand General willbe entirely different. Image via Riot Games

30 champions are receiving updates in League’s Patch 14.21, but when it comes to the biggest changes, Swain is undoubtedly a winner. The beefy mage will see each of his abilities tweaked alongside his base stats, which will shift the way he’s played. With his ultimate nerfed but other abilities boosted, the mage will now use the majority of his kit more often instead of farming kills with just his ultimate. However, with the huge range of these changes, we could expect a few hotfixes for Swain if his win rate gets out of control one way or another.

Massive Bounty changes incoming

Bounties will now be given based on new stats. Image via Riot Games

Outside of the mentioned champion tweaks, another major update is bound to revolutionize how the game is played: Bounty changes. The developer claimed the goal was to make them “more intuitive.” Champion bounties will now be based more on gold instead of kills. For example, if a support has numerous assists with zero deaths, they ought to get a bounty on their heads. The same goes for carries with a 0/0/0 score but a lot of farm under their belt. You can find the detailed changes below.

More Dark Star skins debut on the Summoner’s Rift

It’s the full moon season. Image via Riot Games

Last but not least, we have skins. A few of them debut in League every patch, and the case is no different with 14.21, where six Dark Star ones set their foot on the Rift. These include Dark Cosmic Diana alongside its Prestige version.

LoL Patch 14.21 patch notes

Champions

Aurelion Sol

Base health decreased from 620 to 600.

E magic damage decreased from 50-150 (+80 percent ability power) to 50-150 (+60 percent ability power).

Azir

Health regeneration increased from five to seven.

Attack damage increased from 52 to 56.

Brand

Mana regeneration decreased from 10.65 to nine.

Passive damage decreased from 9-13 percent maximum health based on level (+2 percent per 100 ability power) to 8-12 percent maximum health (+2 percent per 100 ability power).

Q mana cost increased from 50 to 70.

Camille

Health reduced from 670 to 650.

W minimum damage reduced from 70-190 (+60 percent bonus attack damage) to 50-150 (+60 percent bonus attack damage).

E damage decreased from 60-180 (+90 percent bonus attack damage) to 60-180 (+75 percent bonus attack damage).

R bonus damage decreased from 5-15 (+4-8 percent current health) to 4-8 percent current health.

Corki

Passive bonus true damage increased from 15 to 20 percent.

W maximum damage increased from 150-450 (+150 percent bonus attack damage and +150 percent ability power) to 200-500 (+200 percent bonus attack damage and +150 percent ability power).

R damage increased from 80-240 (+70 percent bonus attack damage) to 90-250 (+80 percent bonus attack damage).

Elise

Armor growth decreased from 5.2 to 4.5.

Fiddlesticks

Q damage decreased from 6-10 percent (+2 percent per 100 ability power) of target’s current health to 5-9 percent (+2 percent per 100 ability power) of target’s current health.

Q amplified damage decreased from 12-20 percent (+4 percent per 100 ability power) of target’s current health to 10-18 percent (+4 percent per 100 ability power) of target’s current health.

Galio

Mana decreased from 500 to 410.

Gangplank

Mana regeneration increased from 7.5 to eight.

E recharge time reduced from 18-14 to 17-13 seconds.

Gwen

Passive damage decreased from one percent (+0.72 percent per 100 ability power) of the target’s maximum health to one percent (+0.6 percent per 100 ability power) of the target’s maximum health.

Hwei

QQ damage decreased from 60-180 (+75 percent ability power + 3-7 percent of target’s maximum health) to 50-170 (+70 percent ability power + 3-7 percent of target’s maximum health).

E cooldown increased from 12-10 to 13-11 seconds.

Irelia

Q cooldown decreased from 11-7 to 10-6 seconds.

Q mana cost decreased from 20 to 15.

Q damage increased from 5-80 (+60 percent attack damage) to 5-80 (+70 percent attack damage).

Q bonus damage to minions decreased from 50-259 based on level to 50-237 based on level.

R’s cooldown reduction to Q removed.

Kai’Sa

Passive initial damage decreased from 5-23 (+15 percent ability power) based on level to 4-24 (+12 percent ability power) based on level.

Passive per-stack damage decreased from 1-12 (+2.5 percent ability power) based on level to 1-6 (+3 percent ability power) based on level.

Passive maximum damage decreased from 9-71 (+25 percent ability power) based on level to 8-48 (+24 percent ability power) based on level.

Karthus

R damage decreased from 200-500 (+75 ability power) to 200-500 (+70 percent ability power).

Kassadin

Q magic damage decreased from 65-185 (+70 percent ability power) to 65-185 (+60 percent ability power).

E magic damage decreased from 60-180 (+70 percent ability power) to 60-180 (+65 percent ability power).

Kayle

W mana cost reduced from 90-130 to 70-90.

Malphite

Base health increased from 644 to 665.

Nasus

Passive life steal reduced from 12-24 percent based on level to 9-21 percent based on level.

Q bonus physical damage decreased from 40-120 (+ stacks) to 35-115 (+ stacks).

Nilah

EQ combo missile now deals damage instantly in the area.

Nilah’s auto attack will no longer cancel when her Q buff ends.

Nilah’s first auto attack after using her ultimate will no longer be delayed.

Qiyana

Health regeneration increased from six to eight.

W damage increased from 8-40 (+10 percent bonus attack damage + 45 percent ability power) to 8-40 (+20 percent bonus attack damage + 45 percent ability power).

Senna

Armor reduced from 28 to 25.

Armor growth reduced from 4.7 to four.

Sivir

Attack damage increased from 58 to 60.

Q damage increased from 15-75 (+80-100 percent total attack damage + 60 percent ability power) to 60-160 (+100 percent bonus attack damage + 60 percent ability power).

Swain

Base stats

Mana decreased from 468 to 400.

Mana regeneration increased from eight to 10.

Passive – Ravenous Flock

Healing changed from 3-6 percent maximum health based on specific levels to 3-6 percent maximum health linear.

Q – Death’s Hand

Mana cost reduced from 45-65 to 40-60.

One bolt damage increased from 65-145 (+40 percent ability power) to 60-160 (+45 percent ability power).

Extra bolt damage changed from 15-55 (+10 percent ability power) to 25 percent initial hit.

Maximum damage increased from 125-365 (+80 percent ability power) to 120-320 (+90 percent ability power).

W – Vision of Empire

Damage increased from 80-220 (+55 percent ability power) to 70-210 (+60 percent ability power).

Slow duration decreased from 2.5 to 1.5 seconds.

Slow increased from 25-65 percent to 50-70 percent.

Reveal duration changed from 4-8 to six seconds.

E – Nevermore

Cooldown increased from 10 to 14-10 seconds.

Mana cost increased from 50 to 60-80.

Outgoing missile speed decreased from 935-2745 to 1125-1800.

Outgoing missile travel time reduced from 0.533 to 0.667.

Return missile speed increased from 600-2200 to 2000-2800.

Return missile speed travel time decreased from 0.533-0.667 to 0.4.

Return missile width increased from 170 to 180.

Maximum damage increased from 70-250 (+50 percent ability power) to 80-240 (+60 percent ability power).

Pass through damage has been removed.

Detonation damage increased from 35-75 (+25 percent ability power) to 80-240 (+60 percent ability power).

R – Demonic Ascension

Demonflare can now be repeatedly cast every eight seconds, up to 100 times. First cast is usable after two seconds.

Cooldown changed from 100-60 seconds after transform ends to 120 seconds after transform begins.

Demonflare damage decreased from 150-300 (+60 percent ability power) to 150-350 (+50 percent ability power).

Demonflare decaying slow increased from 60 percent to 75 percent.

Damage per second decreased from 20-60 (+10 percent ability power) to 15-35 (+five percent ability power).

Heal per second changed from 15-40 (+18 percent ability power) to 15-45 (+ five percent ability power +1.25 percent bonus health).

Talon

W return damage increased from 50-170 (+80 percent bonus attack damage) to 60-180 (+90 percent attack damage).

Taric

W bonus armor decreased from 9-13 percent to 6-10 percent.

Teemo

Health increased from 598 to 615.

W bonus movement speed increased from 10-26 percent to 12-28 percent.

W active bonus movement speed increased from 20-52 percent to 24-56 percent.

Viego

Armor growth decreased from 5.2 to 4.6.

Volibear

E cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds.

Xayah

W damage increased from 20 to 25 percent.

Yone

W damage decreased from 10-50 (+11-15 percent maximum health) to 10-50 (+11-14 percent maximum health).

Yorick

Passive Mist Walker’s damage decreased from 2-88 based on level (+25 percent Yorick total attack damage) to 4-90 based on level (+20 percent Yorick total attack damage).

Items

Sorcerer’s Shoes

Magic penetration reduced from 15 to 12.

Blade of the Ruined King

Mist’s Edge damage reduced from 10 percent melee and six percent ranged of the target’s current health to eight percent melee and five percent ranged of the target’s current health.

Runes

Lethal Tempo

Melee attack speed per stack increased from five to six percent.

System changes

Champion bounties

Champion bounties are now based on gold earned and lost, as opposed to kill/death streaks and the relative amount of farm.

Gold from champion-specific sources (e.g. Draven’s Adoration and Twisted Fate’s Loaded Dice) never contribute to champion bounties.

Champion bounties are now accrued granularly. For example, it’s now possible to have a bounty of +1 gold.

Bounties will not display on the scoreboard until they are worth at least 150 gold and update in further increments of 50 gold.

The “Shut Down” announcement will display for any champion killed with at least a 150 gold bounty on their head.

Positive Bounties

A positive bounty is bonus gold given to a champion’s killer when slain (unchanged).

Positive bounties are no longer based upon kill streaks.

Positive bounties are no longer based upon your minion and monster kills relative to the average minion and monster kills of the enemy team.

Champions now accrue one bounty gold for every four gold earned from kills and assists. Shut Down gold does not increase the killer’s positive bounty.

Potential bounty gold is now reduced by one for every four gold given away to killers and assisters on death.

While in a positive state, champions now accrue one bounty gold for every 20 gold earned from minions and monsters.

When a champion is “Shut Down,” all bounty is removed from the champion.

As an exception, a champion with a bounty greater than 700 gold will carry over their remaining bounty into their next life.

The first 100 bounty gold is not applied. For example, 400g worth of kills and assists will not give you a bounty, but the next 400 gold will set your bounty to +100 gold.

When active, objective bounties will now devalue positive bounties for the losing team. This modifier starts at a 10 percent reduction and can reach about an 80 percent reduction in the most extreme scenarios.

Negative Bounties

A negative bounty is a baseline devaluation of a champion’s kill gold. Unlike positive bounties, this reduced value is also factored into assist gold (unchanged).

Negative bounties are no longer based upon death streaks.

Negative bounties are no longer reset from earning a single kill.

Negative bounties no longer “undo” one death per assist.

While in a negative state, base gold value is reduced by one for every four gold given to killers and assisters on death.

While in a negative state, base gold value is increased by one for every four gold earned from kills and assists. Shut Down gold is applied to negative bounties.

While in a negative state, base gold value is increased by one for every 10 gold earned from minions and monsters.

The first 50 negative bounty gold is not applied. For example, a 300 gold death will set your base kill gold to -25, not -75.

Objective Bounties

Void Grubs now contribute.

Experience differences contribute about 40 percent less.

Gold differences contribute about 25 percent more.

Turret and drake differences are slightly more likely to contribute.

Objective bounties will deactivate more quickly when the losing team makes a comeback.

Objective bounties are ending soon timer: 60 seconds decreased to 30 seconds.

Objective bounties are decreased by 20-40 percent in situations where the losing team is already coming back.

Baron Nashor base objective bounty decreased from 500 gold to 300 gold.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Aphelios’s Q (Moonshot) to fire backwards after casting Q (Blinding Eclipse).

Fixed an issue where when casting Elise’s E while the cursor was out of the cocoon range would cause her to move into range before firing.

Fixed an issue that caused a few targeted abilities to be unable to select minions.

Fixed an issue where component purchases for an item other than what was queued would cause you to make an inaccurate purchase.

Fixed some formatting issues with Statikk Shiv’s tooltip.

Fixed an issue that caused Bramble Vest/Thornmail “damage to champion” counter to display pre-mitigation values.

Fixed an issue where if multiple players with Axiom Arc attack and kill the same target simultaneously, only the player who caused the kill would get the R cooldown reduction.

Fixed an issue that caused Press the Attack to track outdated stats.

Fixed an issue that caused Yorick’s E VO to not play.

Fixed an issue that caused Trundle’s VO to play unlocalized versions.

Fixed an issue where auto attacking with red buff would be considered an ability for Spear of Shojin.

Fixed an issue where Naafiri’s W would cause a 99 percent slow if used with Stridebreaker.

Fixed an issue where Ryze was unable to trigger the Hypershot effect on Horizon Focus.

Fixed an issue where Kai’Sa’s voicelines would sometimes not trigger or be out of sync.

Fixed an issue where Moonstone’s shield would not expire when applied by K’Sante’s E.

Skins

Prestige Dark Cosmic Diana

Dark Cosmic Diana

Dark Star Zoe

Dark Star Kai’Sa

Dark Star Sylas

Dark Star Yorick

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy