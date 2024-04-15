Cloud9 parts ways with star CS2 player following poor results

Another Counter-Strike 2 team is making changes after the PGL Copenhagen Major, with Cloud9 bidding farewell to electroNic.

The org announced on April 15 that the star player is leaving the team and immediately transferring to Virtus.pro.

Virtus.pro revealed the 25-year-old is replacing mir in the CS2 lineup, who has been relegated to the bench.

“Virtus.pro is a top team. The core of the roster has won a Major not while ago, and all the players are in their prime and ready for victories right now. We share the same ambitions and goals. Besides, I’m also excited about the idea of playing with Jame, as he’s one of the most unique IGLs in the game,” electroNic said in the announcement.

ElectroNic is no longer a part of C9. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

While VP are a Major-winning team, triumphing at IEM Rio CS:GO Major 2022, they have failed to reach that level in recent months. The squad didn’t make it to the playoffs of PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major (contrary to C9) and lost in the quarterfinals of IEM Chengdu 2024 to G2 Esports last weekend.

With such mediocre results, this change doesn’t come as much of a surprise. This trade may also be favorable for C9, who have been competing without a proper AWPer for months. They may now be able to find a suitable replacement.

It’s tough to predict who C9’s next AWPer will be. But considering the team are now primarily Russian, they would need to be fluent in the language.

