PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more

Let the Major begin.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Mar 17, 2024 07:00 am
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Image via PGL

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major has finally arrived. 24 teams have converged in the Danish capital for the hotly-anticipated PGL Copenhagen Major and a shot at the lion’s share of a $1.25 million prize pool and the title of Major Champions.

Eight of the world’s best have a week off after a grueling RMR circuit with the remaining 16 squads first fighting out the Opening Stage of the Major. Only eight can proceed to the Elimination Stage and a shot at Major Glory.

Of the 16 teams that make the Elimination Stage, eight proceed to the Playoffs, where we’ll work our way through the single elimination bracket to find our first CS2 Major champion.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Match schedule, results, standings, and more.

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 format

Photo taken of Cloud9's CS2 team during BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023. The players are all wearing Cloud9's white and blue jersey and giving hand shakes.
Cloud9 are heavy favorites to go 3-0 and qualify for the Elimination Stage. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

The Opening Stage of the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major is one of three separate stages at the event. Previously these stages were known as the Challenger, Legend, and Champion stages, but they’ve since been renamed. The Opening Stage is essentially the Challenger Stage of old and acts at culling the field from 24 teams to 16.

The 16 contestants have been seeded into a Swiss stage, where teams play an opponent that shares the same record (e.g. if a team’s record is 0-1, they play another team with a 0-1 record). The Swiss stage is simple: Win three games and you’re through to the Elimination Stage, lose three and you’re out.

All 0-0, 0-1, 1-0, and 1-1 matches are best-of-one meaning a single slip-up from a top seed will cost them—and their Pick’Em fans—a chance at qualifying early. Any progression or elimination matches are best-of-three.

By the end of the stage, the eight qualifiers will be reseeded into the Elimination Stage with the eight invites, where they’ll play out another identical Swiss stage. The top eight will qualify for the Playoffs, where they’ll battle through a reseeded single-elimination bracket until only one team remains standing.

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage

Opening Stage Standings

Here are the current standings and records for the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage. Keep in mind again: Three wins means qualification, three losses mean elimination.

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstCloud90-0
SecondEternal Fire0-0
ThirdENCE0-0
FourthApeks0-0
FifthHeroic0-0
SixthGamerLegion0-0
SeventhSAW0-0
EighthFURIA0-0
NinthECSTATIC0-0
10thThe MongolZ0-0
11thImperial Esports0-0
12thpaiN Gaming0-0
13thLynn Vision0-0
14thAMKAL0-0
15thKOI0-0
16thLegacy0-0

Opening Stage schedule and results

FalleN from FURIA fist bumps a teammate at the Copehagen Major Americas RMR.
Can FalleN and FURIA get Brazil through to the Elimination Stage? Photo via PGL

All match times below are in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

March 17: Round One and Two

  • 7am: Cloud9 vs. ECSTATIC | Eternal Fire vs. The MongolZ
  • 8am: ENCE vs. Imperial | Apeks vs. paiN
  • 9am: GamerLegion vs. AMKAL | Heroic vs. Lynn Vision
  • 10am: FURIA vs. Legacy | SAW vs. KOI
  • 12pm: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 1pm: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 2pm: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 3pm: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD

March 18: Round Three

  • 7am: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 8am: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 9am
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
  • 12pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Loser is eliminated.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Loser is eliminated.

March 19: Round Four

  • 7am
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-1)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
    • TBD vs. TBD (1-2)
      • Loser is eliminated.
  • 10am
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-1)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
    • TBD vs. TBD (1-2)
      • Loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-1)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
    • TBD vs. TBD (1-2)
      • Loser is eliminated.

March 20: Round Five

  • 7am
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-2)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage, loser is eliminated.
  • 10am
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-2)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage, loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-2)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage, loser is eliminated.

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Elimination Stage

Elimination Stage Standings

The top eight were seeded directly into the Elimination Stage and will be joined by the eight qualifiers from the Opening Stage. Here are the standings for the PGL Copenhagen Major Elimination Stage.

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstFaZe Clan0-0
SecondTeam Spirit0-0
ThirdTeam Vitality0-0
FourthMOUZ0-0
FifthComplexity0-0
SixthVirtus.pro0-0
SeventhNAVI0-0
EighthG2 Esports0-0
NinthTBD0-0
10thTBD0-0
11thTBD0-0
12thTBD0-0
13thTBD0-0
14thTBD0-0
15thTBD0-0
16thTBD0-0

The Elimination Stage schedule and results will be published following the conclusion of the Opening Stage.

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 streams: How to watch

The PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major 2024 will be broadcast live on numerous platforms including Twitch and YouTube. Sessions with multiple matches at the same time will split the series across two channels. The Major will also be broadcast in multiple languages: Head to the event’s Liquipedia page for a full list of languages available.

Primary ChannelSecondary Channel
Twitch, YouTubeTwitch, Channel

If you missed the matches, full replays and VODs will be available on each channel shortly after the matchday concludes.

