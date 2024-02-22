Category:
All CS2 teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major

Only one can be the first.
Scott Robertson
Published: Feb 22, 2024 06:41 pm
FaZe Clan's David "frozen" Čerňanský celebrates a win at the PGL Copenhagen RMR.
Image via PGL

Everyone remembers the last CS:GO Major in Paris and it should go without saying fans won’t forget the first Major for Counter-Strike 2 when 24 of the world’s best teams meet at PGL Copenhagen to determine who is crowned the first CS2 Major champion.

While the game has changed, the methods for qualifying for premier events remain the same. The majority of the field will be made up of European CS2 rosters that qualified by way of one of two super-stacked Regional Major Ranking events, or RMRs. The remainder will be decided by the Americas RMR and the Asia-Pacific RMR.

For teams in the Counter-Strike space, making the Major is everything, especially given how lucrative stickers can be. Let’s see who’s made it to the PGL Copenhagen Major so far.

Europe

NAVI's Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen competes at the PGL Copenhagen RMR.
No s1mple? No problem for Aleksib. Image via PGL

The following teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major via European RMR A and RMR B. The Major seeding will be determined by Valve’s Regional Standings, which will also decide whether CS2 teams start in the Opening Stage (previously known as Challengers) or advance to the Elimination Stage (previously known as Legends). Europe already owns seven of the eight guaranteed Elimination Stage spots.

TeamPlayersRMR Record
Virtus.proJame, FL1T, fame, n0rb3r7, mir3-0
G2 EsportsHuNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, HooXi, nexa3-0
Cloud9Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto, Boombl43-0
MOUZTorzsi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat, Brollan3-0
Natus VincereAleksib, b1t, jL, iM, w0nderful3-1
FaZe ClanRain, broky, karrigan, ropz, frozen3-1
KOImopoz, dav1g, JUST, adamS, stadodo3-1
Team VitalityZywOo, apEX, Spinx, flameZ, mezii3-1
Team SpiritChopper, magixx, zont1x, sh1ro3-1
ApeksSTYKO, nawwk, jkaem, CacaNito3-1
Eternal FireXANTARES, Calyx, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic3-2
SAWMUTiRiS, rmn, ewjerkz, story, arrozdoce3-2
AMKAL ESPORTSTRAVIS, Forester, NickelBack, Krad, ICY3-2
ENCEGoofy, gla1ve, Kylar, hades, dycha3-2
ECSTATICQueenix, kraghen, salazar, Nodios, Patti3-2
HeroicTeSeS, NertZ, sjuush, nicoodoz, kyxsan3-2
TBD*TBD*2-3

One more team from Europe will qualify via the European RMR Decider, where the six teams that went 2-3 in their respective RMRs will play a two-stage single-elimination bracket to determine the final team. The Decider features Fnatic, Astralis, Guild Eagles, BetBoom Team, 9Pandas, and BLAST Paris Major runner-up GamerLegion.

Americas

The Americas RMR is set to begin on March 1 and run until March 4. They will be played offline in Monterrey, Mexico. Sixteen teams will compete in a Swiss-stage gauntlet with five spots in the Major on the line. The two teams that finish 3-0 will meet in a pivotal tiebreaker to determine which teams earn the sole Americas spot in the Elimination Stage. The other four Americas teams will start in the Opening Stage.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific RMR will take place between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 and will feature teams from Asia, China, the Middle East, and Oceania. Rather than a 16-team Swiss Stage, the Asia-Pacific RMR will comprise an eight-team double-elim bracket with two PGL Copenhagen Major spots on the line (both starting in the Opening Stage).

Read Article NRG replace Rocket at American CS2 Major RMR after players admit to breaking rules
OSee and his Liquid teammates screaming after winning the round at ESL Pro League.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
NRG replace Rocket at American CS2 Major RMR after players admit to breaking rules
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 22, 2024
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
The PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All CS2 anime stickers
A player looking at the stickers on their weapon in CSGO.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All CS2 anime stickers
Jorge Aguilar Jorge Aguilar and others Feb 20, 2024
Read Article CS2 pro banned on FACEIT for cheating, while his team broke other rules in RMR qualifier
Screenshot taken of Mirage's A bombsite in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 pro banned on FACEIT for cheating, while his team broke other rules in RMR qualifier
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Ninjas in Pyjamas benches most of CS2 starting roster after missing Major
NiP CS player ReZ competing on stage.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Ninjas in Pyjamas benches most of CS2 starting roster after missing Major
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 19, 2024
