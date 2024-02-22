Everyone remembers the last CS:GO Major in Paris and it should go without saying fans won’t forget the first Major for Counter-Strike 2 when 24 of the world’s best teams meet at PGL Copenhagen to determine who is crowned the first CS2 Major champion.

While the game has changed, the methods for qualifying for premier events remain the same. The majority of the field will be made up of European CS2 rosters that qualified by way of one of two super-stacked Regional Major Ranking events, or RMRs. The remainder will be decided by the Americas RMR and the Asia-Pacific RMR.

For teams in the Counter-Strike space, making the Major is everything, especially given how lucrative stickers can be. Let’s see who’s made it to the PGL Copenhagen Major so far.

All CS2 teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major

Europe

No s1mple? No problem for Aleksib. Image via PGL

The following teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major via European RMR A and RMR B. The Major seeding will be determined by Valve’s Regional Standings, which will also decide whether CS2 teams start in the Opening Stage (previously known as Challengers) or advance to the Elimination Stage (previously known as Legends). Europe already owns seven of the eight guaranteed Elimination Stage spots.

Team Players RMR Record Virtus.pro Jame, FL1T, fame, n0rb3r7, mir 3-0 G2 Esports HuNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, HooXi, nexa 3-0 Cloud9 Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto, Boombl4 3-0 MOUZ Torzsi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat, Brollan 3-0 Natus Vincere Aleksib, b1t, jL, iM, w0nderful 3-1 FaZe Clan Rain, broky, karrigan, ropz, frozen 3-1 KOI mopoz, dav1g, JUST, adamS, stadodo 3-1 Team Vitality ZywOo, apEX, Spinx, flameZ, mezii 3-1 Team Spirit Chopper, magixx, zont1x, sh1ro 3-1 Apeks STYKO, nawwk, jkaem, CacaNito 3-1 Eternal Fire XANTARES, Calyx, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic 3-2 SAW MUTiRiS, rmn, ewjerkz, story, arrozdoce 3-2 AMKAL ESPORTS TRAVIS, Forester, NickelBack, Krad, ICY 3-2 ENCE Goofy, gla1ve, Kylar, hades, dycha 3-2 ECSTATIC Queenix, kraghen, salazar, Nodios, Patti 3-2 Heroic TeSeS, NertZ, sjuush, nicoodoz, kyxsan 3-2 TBD* TBD* 2-3

One more team from Europe will qualify via the European RMR Decider, where the six teams that went 2-3 in their respective RMRs will play a two-stage single-elimination bracket to determine the final team. The Decider features Fnatic, Astralis, Guild Eagles, BetBoom Team, 9Pandas, and BLAST Paris Major runner-up GamerLegion.

Americas

The Americas RMR is set to begin on March 1 and run until March 4. They will be played offline in Monterrey, Mexico. Sixteen teams will compete in a Swiss-stage gauntlet with five spots in the Major on the line. The two teams that finish 3-0 will meet in a pivotal tiebreaker to determine which teams earn the sole Americas spot in the Elimination Stage. The other four Americas teams will start in the Opening Stage.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific RMR will take place between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 and will feature teams from Asia, China, the Middle East, and Oceania. Rather than a 16-team Swiss Stage, the Asia-Pacific RMR will comprise an eight-team double-elim bracket with two PGL Copenhagen Major spots on the line (both starting in the Opening Stage).