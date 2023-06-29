Despite Paris CS:GO Major’s $1.25 million prize pool, one team made more money from stickers than winnings

Not winning in the CS:GO server isn't that bad when you have Major stickers to lean on.

It’s been no secret that Major stickers are a sizable market that leads to huge profits for organizations, but the revelations of Monte player Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletnyuk have left us stunned at just how large the margins are between what teams make from the prize pool and what they could make from sticker sales.

Woro2k spoke with escorenews.com about Major stickers and revealed how much sticker money his team Monte made from the Paris CS:GO Major, which had a $1.25 million prize pool.

Enough to buy some skins. Image via Valve

He confirmed Monte made over $200,000 just from sticker sales. If Woro2k’s assessment is to be trusted, and there is no reason why it wouldn’t be, that would put Monte’s earnings from Paris Major stickers 450 percent higher than their share ($45,000) from the event’s official prize pool.

While this ratio is extremely unlikely for the Paris champion Vitality, who pocketed $500,000 for winning the grand final, or finalists GamerLegion, who aren’t a big name and also received a large prize pool share ($170,000), it is a possibility that all other Paris Major attendees earned much more from tournament stickers than they did winning CS:GO games in the server.

Woro2k and Monte were among the many surprises at the last-ever CS:GO Major. They beat FURIA, Fnatic, and NAVI in the group stage to reach the quarter-finals, where they finally fell to another Cinderella story, GamerLegion. Looking at the numbers shared by Woro2k, that loss, as painful as it might have been from a competitive standpoint, did not affect Monte’s Paris Major revenue all that much.

