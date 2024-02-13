PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major, the PGL Copenhagen Major, is right around the corner, but first, we need to determine who earns the right to represent their region at the pinnacle tournament in Denmark.

Recommended Videos

Europe is by far and away the strongest region in CS2 right now, but not everyone can survive the qualification process for the Danish Major in mid-March. Who will rise above all others and make it to the biggest stage in Counter-Strike?

Here are the schedule, results, streams, and more for the PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR.

PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR format

The first CS2 Major is just weeks away. Image via PGL

32 European teams will contest for 18 spots at the PGL Copenhagen Major in one of the largest regional qualifiers ever for a pinnacle CS2 event. These 32 teams qualified for the live Europe RMRs via invitation or through closed qualifiers.

Below you’ll find the full team list for each RMR:

Europe RMR A (Feb. 14 to 17) Europe RMR B (Feb. 19 to 22) FaZe Clan (Invited) Team Vitality (Invited) Virtus.pro MOUZ Natus Vincere Team Spirit G2 Esports Monte Eternal Fire Cloud9 AMKAL Apeks BetBoom Team Astralis 3DMAX Preasy Esport 9Pandas GamerLegion SAW Guild Eagles KOI ENCE Into The Breach ECSTATIC Ninjas in Pyjamas Pera Esports ENTERPRISE OG Fnatic Nexus Gaming Falcons Heroic

Teams will be split into two groups of 16 to play out a Swiss series. Teams need three series wins to progress to the Major; three losses and a team is eliminated. If a team manages to win two matches before losing their third, they’ll progress to a decider bracket against the three teams with the same record from the other RMR. Elimination (0-2, 1-2) or qualifying (2-0, 2-1, 2-2) matches are best-of-three; all others are best-of-one.

After the teams have qualified for the Major, they will be seeded into each stage at the Major (Elimination Stage and Opening Stage) based on Valve’s standings within each region. The top seven squads post-seeding will proceed to the Elimination stage, while the remaining 10 will begin their Major run in the Opening Stage.

PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR A standings, schedule, and results

FaZe Clan head up Europe RMR A. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

PGL Copenhagen Major’s Europe RMR A begins on Feb. 14. The top eight from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while ninth to 11th progress to the decider bracket.

Europe RMR A standings

Placement Team Record First TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Third TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Sixth TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Ninth TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 12th TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 15th TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0

Europe RMR A schedule and results

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

Round One: Wednesday, Feb. 14

5am FaZe vs. 9Pandas Virtus.pro vs. SAW

6am NaVi vs. KOI G2 vs. Into The Breach

7am Eternal Fire vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas AMKAL vs. Enterprise

8am BetBoom vs. Fnatic 3DMAX vs. Falcons



Round Two: Wednesday, Feb. 14

9am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

10am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

11am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

12pm TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Round Three: Thursday, Feb. 15

5am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

6am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

7am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

10am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Round Four: Friday, Feb. 16

5am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

8am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

11am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Round Five: Saturday, Feb. 17

5am: TBD vs. TBD Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.

8am: TBD vs. TBD Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.



PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR B standings, schedule, and results

Team Vitality will be looking to go back-to-back at the Major. Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

PGL Copenhagen Major’s Europe RMR B begins on Feb. 19. The top eight from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while ninth to 11th progress to the decider bracket.

Europe RMR B standings

Placement Team Record First TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Third TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Sixth TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Ninth TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 12th TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 15th TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0

Europe RMR B schedule and results

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

Round One: Monday, Feb. 19

5am Vitality vs. GamerLegion MOUZ vs. Guild Eagles

6am Spirit vs. ENCE Monte vs. ECSTATIC

7am C9 vs. Pera Apeks vs. OG

8am Astralis vs. Nexus Preasy vs. Heroic



Round Two: Monday, Feb. 19

9am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

10am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

11am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

12pm TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Round Three: Tuesday, Feb. 20

5am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

6am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

7am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

10am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Round Four: Wednesday, Feb. 21

5am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

8am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

11am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Round Five: Thursday, Feb. 22

5am: TBD vs. TBD Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.

8am: TBD vs. TBD Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.



PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR streams: How to watch

PGL will broadcast both Europe RMRs live on Twitch across two CS2 channels: Primary and Secondary. You will also be able to watch the regional qualifiers via community broadcasters on their individual channels on Twitch.