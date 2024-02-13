PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major, the PGL Copenhagen Major, is right around the corner, but first, we need to determine who earns the right to represent their region at the pinnacle tournament in Denmark.
Europe is by far and away the strongest region in CS2 right now, but not everyone can survive the qualification process for the Danish Major in mid-March. Who will rise above all others and make it to the biggest stage in Counter-Strike?
Here are the schedule, results, streams, and more for the PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR.
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR format
32 European teams will contest for 18 spots at the PGL Copenhagen Major in one of the largest regional qualifiers ever for a pinnacle CS2 event. These 32 teams qualified for the live Europe RMRs via invitation or through closed qualifiers.
Below you’ll find the full team list for each RMR:
|Europe RMR A (Feb. 14 to 17)
|Europe RMR B (Feb. 19 to 22)
|FaZe Clan (Invited)
|Team Vitality (Invited)
|Virtus.pro
|MOUZ
|Natus Vincere
|Team Spirit
|G2 Esports
|Monte
|Eternal Fire
|Cloud9
|AMKAL
|Apeks
|BetBoom Team
|Astralis
|3DMAX
|Preasy Esport
|9Pandas
|GamerLegion
|SAW
|Guild Eagles
|KOI
|ENCE
|Into The Breach
|ECSTATIC
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|Pera Esports
|ENTERPRISE
|OG
|Fnatic
|Nexus Gaming
|Falcons
|Heroic
Teams will be split into two groups of 16 to play out a Swiss series. Teams need three series wins to progress to the Major; three losses and a team is eliminated. If a team manages to win two matches before losing their third, they’ll progress to a decider bracket against the three teams with the same record from the other RMR. Elimination (0-2, 1-2) or qualifying (2-0, 2-1, 2-2) matches are best-of-three; all others are best-of-one.
After the teams have qualified for the Major, they will be seeded into each stage at the Major (Elimination Stage and Opening Stage) based on Valve’s standings within each region. The top seven squads post-seeding will proceed to the Elimination stage, while the remaining 10 will begin their Major run in the Opening Stage.
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR A standings, schedule, and results
PGL Copenhagen Major’s Europe RMR A begins on Feb. 14. The top eight from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while ninth to 11th progress to the decider bracket.
Europe RMR A standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|First
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|Third
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|Sixth
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|Ninth
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|12th
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|15th
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
Europe RMR A schedule and results
All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).
Round One: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- 5am
- FaZe vs. 9Pandas
- Virtus.pro vs. SAW
- 6am
- NaVi vs. KOI
- G2 vs. Into The Breach
- 7am
- Eternal Fire vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
- AMKAL vs. Enterprise
- 8am
- BetBoom vs. Fnatic
- 3DMAX vs. Falcons
Round Two: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- 9am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 10am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 11am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 12pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Round Three: Thursday, Feb. 15
- 5am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 6am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 7am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 10am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Round Four: Friday, Feb. 16
- 5am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 8am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 11am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Round Five: Saturday, Feb. 17
- 5am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
- 8am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
- 11am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR B standings, schedule, and results
PGL Copenhagen Major’s Europe RMR B begins on Feb. 19. The top eight from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while ninth to 11th progress to the decider bracket.
Europe RMR B standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|First
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|Third
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|Sixth
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|Ninth
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|12th
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
|15th
|TBD
|0-0
|TBD
|0-0
Europe RMR B schedule and results
All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).
Round One: Monday, Feb. 19
- 5am
- Vitality vs. GamerLegion
- MOUZ vs. Guild Eagles
- 6am
- Spirit vs. ENCE
- Monte vs. ECSTATIC
- 7am
- C9 vs. Pera
- Apeks vs. OG
- 8am
- Astralis vs. Nexus
- Preasy vs. Heroic
Round Two: Monday, Feb. 19
- 9am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 10am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 11am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 12pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Round Three: Tuesday, Feb. 20
- 5am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 6am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 7am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 10am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Round Four: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- 5am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 8am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- 11am
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Round Five: Thursday, Feb. 22
- 5am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
- 8am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
- 11am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR streams: How to watch
PGL will broadcast both Europe RMRs live on Twitch across two CS2 channels: Primary and Secondary. You will also be able to watch the regional qualifiers via community broadcasters on their individual channels on Twitch.