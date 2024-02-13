Category:
Counter-Strike

PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more

The stakes have never been higher.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 09:33 pm
The PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR logo.
Image via PGL

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major, the PGL Copenhagen Major, is right around the corner, but first, we need to determine who earns the right to represent their region at the pinnacle tournament in Denmark.

Recommended Videos

Europe is by far and away the strongest region in CS2 right now, but not everyone can survive the qualification process for the Danish Major in mid-March. Who will rise above all others and make it to the biggest stage in Counter-Strike?

Here are the schedule, results, streams, and more for the PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR.

PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR format

PGL Copenhagen promo image
The first CS2 Major is just weeks away. Image via PGL

32 European teams will contest for 18 spots at the PGL Copenhagen Major in one of the largest regional qualifiers ever for a pinnacle CS2 event. These 32 teams qualified for the live Europe RMRs via invitation or through closed qualifiers.

Below you’ll find the full team list for each RMR:

Europe RMR A (Feb. 14 to 17)Europe RMR B (Feb. 19 to 22)
FaZe Clan (Invited)Team Vitality (Invited)
Virtus.proMOUZ
Natus VincereTeam Spirit
G2 EsportsMonte
Eternal FireCloud9
AMKALApeks
BetBoom TeamAstralis
3DMAXPreasy Esport
9PandasGamerLegion
SAWGuild Eagles
KOIENCE
Into The BreachECSTATIC
Ninjas in PyjamasPera Esports
ENTERPRISEOG
FnaticNexus Gaming
FalconsHeroic

Teams will be split into two groups of 16 to play out a Swiss series. Teams need three series wins to progress to the Major; three losses and a team is eliminated. If a team manages to win two matches before losing their third, they’ll progress to a decider bracket against the three teams with the same record from the other RMR. Elimination (0-2, 1-2) or qualifying (2-0, 2-1, 2-2) matches are best-of-three; all others are best-of-one.

After the teams have qualified for the Major, they will be seeded into each stage at the Major (Elimination Stage and Opening Stage) based on Valve’s standings within each region. The top seven squads post-seeding will proceed to the Elimination stage, while the remaining 10 will begin their Major run in the Opening Stage.

PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR A standings, schedule, and results

Karrigan, a player for FaZe Clan, cheers after winning a round at IEM Sydney.
FaZe Clan head up Europe RMR A. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

PGL Copenhagen Major’s Europe RMR A begins on Feb. 14. The top eight from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while ninth to 11th progress to the decider bracket.

Europe RMR A standings

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstTBD0-0
TBD0-0
ThirdTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
SixthTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
NinthTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
12thTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
15thTBD0-0
TBD0-0

Europe RMR A schedule and results

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

Round One: Wednesday, Feb. 14

  • 5am
    • FaZe vs. 9Pandas
    • Virtus.pro vs. SAW
  • 6am
    • NaVi vs. KOI
    • G2 vs. Into The Breach
  • 7am
    • Eternal Fire vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
    • AMKAL vs. Enterprise
  • 8am
    • BetBoom vs. Fnatic
    • 3DMAX vs. Falcons

Round Two: Wednesday, Feb. 14

  • 9am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 10am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 11am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 12pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD

Round Three: Thursday, Feb. 15

  • 5am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 7am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 10am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD

Round Four: Friday, Feb. 16

  • 5am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 8am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 11am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD

Round Five: Saturday, Feb. 17

  • 5am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
  • 8am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
  • 11am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.

PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR B standings, schedule, and results

ZywOo celebrates at his PC after winning a round at the BLAST Paris Major.
Team Vitality will be looking to go back-to-back at the Major. Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

PGL Copenhagen Major’s Europe RMR B begins on Feb. 19. The top eight from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while ninth to 11th progress to the decider bracket.

Europe RMR B standings

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstTBD0-0
TBD0-0
ThirdTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
SixthTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
NinthTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
12thTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
15thTBD0-0
TBD0-0

Europe RMR B schedule and results

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

Round One: Monday, Feb. 19

  • 5am
    • Vitality vs. GamerLegion
    • MOUZ vs. Guild Eagles
  • 6am
    • Spirit vs. ENCE
    • Monte vs. ECSTATIC
  • 7am
    • C9 vs. Pera
    • Apeks vs. OG
  • 8am
    • Astralis vs. Nexus
    • Preasy vs. Heroic

Round Two: Monday, Feb. 19

  • 9am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 10am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 11am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 12pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD

Round Three: Tuesday, Feb. 20

  • 5am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 7am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 10am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD

Round Four: Wednesday, Feb. 21

  • 5am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 8am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • 11am
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD

Round Five: Thursday, Feb. 22

  • 5am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
  • 8am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.
  • 11am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Winner progresses to PGL Copenhagen Major, loser moves to decider bracket.

PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR streams: How to watch

PGL will broadcast both Europe RMRs live on Twitch across two CS2 channels: Primary and Secondary. You will also be able to watch the regional qualifiers via community broadcasters on their individual channels on Twitch.

related content
Read Article Bonkers IEM Katowice viewership proves CS2’s demise greatly exaggerated
The Spodek Arena stage lights up in front of fans for the IEM Katowice 2024 grand final.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Bonkers IEM Katowice viewership proves CS2’s demise greatly exaggerated
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide
Team Spirit players Chopper and Donk embrace on the IEM Katowice stage
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Donk dunks on FaZe Clan again as Team Spirit dominate IEM Katowice grand final
Donk screaming after winning a round a IEM Katowice.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Donk dunks on FaZe Clan again as Team Spirit dominate IEM Katowice grand final
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 11, 2024
Read Article IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
IEM Katowice 2024's trophy on the scene.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Bonkers IEM Katowice viewership proves CS2’s demise greatly exaggerated
The Spodek Arena stage lights up in front of fans for the IEM Katowice 2024 grand final.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Bonkers IEM Katowice viewership proves CS2’s demise greatly exaggerated
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide
Team Spirit players Chopper and Donk embrace on the IEM Katowice stage
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Donk dunks on FaZe Clan again as Team Spirit dominate IEM Katowice grand final
Donk screaming after winning a round a IEM Katowice.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Donk dunks on FaZe Clan again as Team Spirit dominate IEM Katowice grand final
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 11, 2024
Read Article IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
IEM Katowice 2024's trophy on the scene.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 11, 2024

Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com