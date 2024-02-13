PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR: Schedule, results, teams

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major begins in March, and the Danish tournament wouldn’t be complete without representation from around the globe—including the expansive Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

Recommended Videos

While smaller than their European and American cousins, Asia’s best CS2 squads will not want to miss out on making history at the PGL Copenhagen Major, with the top two of eight attendees stamping their passports to Denmark. Here is the full schedule, results, streams, and more for the PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR.

PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR format

The MongolZ are looking to qualify for their second Major in a row. Photo by Adam Lakomy via ESL Gaming

While 32 (Europe) and 16 (Americas) teams will battle to represent their regions at the PGL Copenhagen Major, just eight teams make up the list eligible in the Asia-Pacific RMR, from which the top two will proceed to the Opening Stage of the Major.

The eight teams will be seeded into a double-elimination bracket, with the upper bracket and lower bracket winners booking their tickets for Copenhagen in mid-March. All matches are best-of-three.

PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR Grayhound Gaming Lynn Vision TYLOO The MongolZ ATOX Esports Troublemakers 15 Average Gaming JiJieHao



The two qualifiers will then be seeded via Valve’s regional rankings, alongside the European and American qualifiers, in the Opening Stage at the Major.

PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR standings, schedule, and results

Dexter looks to return to the world stage with Grayhound. Photo by Viola Schuldner via ESL Gaming

PGL Copenhagen Major’s Asia-Pacific RMR begins on Feb. 26. The top two from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while all others will be eliminated.

Asia-Pacific RMR standings

Placement Team Prize First TBD PGL Copenhagen Major Second TBD PGL Copenhagen Major Third TBD Fourth TBD Fifth TBD TBD Seventh TBD TBD

Asia-Pacific RMR schedule and results

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

The schedule for the Asia-Pacific RMR is to be determined. Check back later for updates.

PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR streams: How to watch

PGL will broadcast the Asia-Pacific RMR live on Twitch across the main PGL channel. You will also be able to watch the qualifiers via community broadcasters on their individual channels on Twitch.