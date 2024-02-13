Category:
PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR: Schedule, results, teams

Only two can emerge and rep APAC.
Published: Feb 12, 2024 09:52 pm
The PGL Copenhagen Major Asia RMR logo.
Image via PGL

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major begins in March, and the Danish tournament wouldn’t be complete without representation from around the globe—including the expansive Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

While smaller than their European and American cousins, Asia’s best CS2 squads will not want to miss out on making history at the PGL Copenhagen Major, with the top two of eight attendees stamping their passports to Denmark. Here is the full schedule, results, streams, and more for the PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR.

PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR format

The MongolZ's bLitz, playing at IEM Katowice.
The MongolZ are looking to qualify for their second Major in a row. Photo by Adam Lakomy via ESL Gaming

While 32 (Europe) and 16 (Americas) teams will battle to represent their regions at the PGL Copenhagen Major, just eight teams make up the list eligible in the Asia-Pacific RMR, from which the top two will proceed to the Opening Stage of the Major.

The eight teams will be seeded into a double-elimination bracket, with the upper bracket and lower bracket winners booking their tickets for Copenhagen in mid-March. All matches are best-of-three.

  • PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR
    • Grayhound Gaming
    • Lynn Vision
    • TYLOO
    • The MongolZ
    • ATOX Esports
    • Troublemakers
    • 15 Average Gaming
    • JiJieHao

The two qualifiers will then be seeded via Valve’s regional rankings, alongside the European and American qualifiers, in the Opening Stage at the Major.

PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR standings, schedule, and results

Dexter, an Australian Counter-Strike player, cheers at his PC after winning a round at IEM Sydney 2023.
Dexter looks to return to the world stage with Grayhound. Photo by Viola Schuldner via ESL Gaming

PGL Copenhagen Major’s Asia-Pacific RMR begins on Feb. 26. The top two from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while all others will be eliminated.

Asia-Pacific RMR standings

PlacementTeamPrize
FirstTBDPGL Copenhagen Major
SecondTBDPGL Copenhagen Major
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
FifthTBD
TBD
SeventhTBD
TBD

Asia-Pacific RMR schedule and results

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

The schedule for the Asia-Pacific RMR is to be determined. Check back later for updates.

PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR streams: How to watch

PGL will broadcast the Asia-Pacific RMR live on Twitch across the main PGL channel. You will also be able to watch the qualifiers via community broadcasters on their individual channels on Twitch.

Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR: Schedule, results, teams
The PGL Copenhagen Major Americas RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR: Schedule, results, teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 12, 2024
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
The PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Bonkers IEM Katowice viewership proves CS2’s demise greatly exaggerated
The Spodek Arena stage lights up in front of fans for the IEM Katowice 2024 grand final.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Bonkers IEM Katowice viewership proves CS2’s demise greatly exaggerated
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide
Team Spirit players Chopper and Donk embrace on the IEM Katowice stage
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Feb 11, 2024
Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com