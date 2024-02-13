PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR: Schedule, results, teams

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major is nearly upon us. The PGL Copenhagen Major is one of the most hyped-up tournaments in recent history, and it wouldn’t be complete without American qualifiers.

From hundreds of entrants in the open qualifiers, only five will fly the flag for North and South America, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Here is the full schedule, results, streams, and more for the PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR.

PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR format

EliGE is aiming to qualify for his 13th Major this year. Photo by Nicholas Taifalos for Dot Esports

Sixteen teams from North and South America will meet in a Swiss bracket, where teams will be seeded and play head-to-head based on their current records in the American RMR (0-1 teams will play other 0-1 teams, etc).

As normal, three wins guarantee a team qualifies for the PGL Copenhagen Major but only two losses lead to elimination. With big names like Complexity, Team Liquid, and FURIA all vying to rep the region at the first CS2 Major, they’ll need to bring their A-game from the get-go otherwise they risk missing the biggest show in Counter-Strike.

PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR FURIA Complexity MIBR M80 paiN Gaming RED Canids BESTIA Imperial Esports Nouns Esports timbermen BOSS ODDIK Legacy Wildcard Gaming Rocket Team Liquid



After the teams have qualified for the Major, they will be seeded into each stage at the Major (Elimination Stage and Opening Stage) based on Valve’s regional standings within each region. The top-seeded squad will proceed directly to the Elimination Stage, while the remaining four must battle through the Opening Stage.

PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR standings, schedule, and results

Twistzz’s Liquid homecoming begins with a bang. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

PGL Copenhagen Major’s American RMR begins on Saturday, Feb. 17. The top five from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while all others will be eliminated.

American RMR standings

Placement Team Record First TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Third TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Sixth TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 Ninth TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 13th TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0 TBD 0-0

American RMR schedule and results

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

The schedule for the American RMR is to be determined. Check back later for updates.

PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR streams: How to watch

PGL will broadcast the American RMR live on Twitch across two channels: Primary and Secondary. You will also be able to watch the qualifiers via community broadcasters on their individual channels on Twitch.