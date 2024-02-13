Category:
Counter-Strike

PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR: Schedule, results, teams

America's best and brightest battle for glory.
Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 09:48 pm
The PGL Copenhagen Major Americas RMR logo.
Image via PGL

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major is nearly upon us. The PGL Copenhagen Major is one of the most hyped-up tournaments in recent history, and it wouldn’t be complete without American qualifiers.

From hundreds of entrants in the open qualifiers, only five will fly the flag for North and South America, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Here is the full schedule, results, streams, and more for the PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR.

PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR format

EliGE, a player for Complexity, sits at a desk at IEM Sydney.
EliGE is aiming to qualify for his 13th Major this year. Photo by Nicholas Taifalos for Dot Esports

Sixteen teams from North and South America will meet in a Swiss bracket, where teams will be seeded and play head-to-head based on their current records in the American RMR (0-1 teams will play other 0-1 teams, etc).

As normal, three wins guarantee a team qualifies for the PGL Copenhagen Major but only two losses lead to elimination. With big names like Complexity, Team Liquid, and FURIA all vying to rep the region at the first CS2 Major, they’ll need to bring their A-game from the get-go otherwise they risk missing the biggest show in Counter-Strike.

  • PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR
    • FURIA
    • Complexity
    • MIBR
    • M80
    • paiN Gaming
    • RED Canids
    • BESTIA
    • Imperial Esports
    • Nouns Esports
    • timbermen
    • BOSS
    • ODDIK
    • Legacy
    • Wildcard Gaming
    • Rocket
    • Team Liquid

After the teams have qualified for the Major, they will be seeded into each stage at the Major (Elimination Stage and Opening Stage) based on Valve’s regional standings within each region. The top-seeded squad will proceed directly to the Elimination Stage, while the remaining four must battle through the Opening Stage.

PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR standings, schedule, and results

Twistzz, playing for Team Liquid, cheers on stage at ESL Pro League 2019.
Twistzz’s Liquid homecoming begins with a bang. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

PGL Copenhagen Major’s American RMR begins on Saturday, Feb. 17. The top five from the RMR will qualify for the Major, while all others will be eliminated.

American RMR standings

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstTBD0-0
TBD0-0
ThirdTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
SixthTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
NinthTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
13thTBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0
TBD0-0

American RMR schedule and results

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

The schedule for the American RMR is to be determined. Check back later for updates.

PGL Copenhagen Major American RMR streams: How to watch

PGL will broadcast the American RMR live on Twitch across two channels: Primary and Secondary. You will also be able to watch the qualifiers via community broadcasters on their individual channels on Twitch.

Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR: Schedule, results, teams
The PGL Copenhagen Major Asia RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Asia-Pacific RMR: Schedule, results, teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 12, 2024
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
The PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Bonkers IEM Katowice viewership proves CS2’s demise greatly exaggerated
The Spodek Arena stage lights up in front of fans for the IEM Katowice 2024 grand final.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Bonkers IEM Katowice viewership proves CS2’s demise greatly exaggerated
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2
Donk, a CS2 player, sits and plays with his Team Spirit teammates at IEM Katowice 2024.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Donk’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide
Team Spirit players Chopper and Donk embrace on the IEM Katowice stage
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Feb 11, 2024

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com