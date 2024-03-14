Your guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major Pick’Em: Selections, how to play, and more

The first Counter-Strike 2 Major is here and with it is the long-awaited PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Pick’Em Challenge. Once again players will put their CS knowledge to the test, picking who they think will walk away as Major Champions.

With CS2’s rise in popularity, many fans are new to the concept of the Pick’Em Challenge, so we’re covering everything related to the Pick’Em’s below, including details about the Viewer Pass, Souvenir Coins, and even a few picks to get you started.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 Pick’Em Challenge.

How to play the PGL Copenhagen Major Pick’Em Challenge in CS2

The PGL Copenhagen 2024 main hub. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play the PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 Pick’Em Challenge, you must first purchase the Copenhagen 2024 Viewer Pass. There are two options to choose from; the regular viewer pass for $10 USD, or the bonus pass with three extra Souvenir Tokens for $18.

Once purchased and activated, you’ll be able to begin selecting teams for your Pick’Em Challenge and can progress your CS2 Copenhagen Major coin. You’ll receive the Bronze coin when you activate the pass, then will need to successfully complete challenges to level your coin up.

Challenge Coin Levels These are the requirements for each level of the Copenhagen 2024 coin:

– Bronze: Activate the Viewer Pass

– Silver: Three complete challenges

– Gold: Six complete challenges

– Diamond: Nine complete challenges

After activating the viewer pass, head to the PGL Copenhagen 2024 hub on the main menu then click and drag the team logos into the positions you think each team will finish. You’ll need to pick two teams that go 3-0, two teams that go 0-3, and six teams that go 3-1 or 3-2.

Follow my picks at your own peril. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the playoffs, you’ll need to complete the entire bracket prior to the quarterfinals beginning: Four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the grand final. Including the viewer pass activation, here are the challenges for the Copenhagen 2024 CS2 Major Coin:

Place all ten Pick’Em predictions for the Opening Stage before it begins.

Get five correct Pick’Em predictions for the Opening Stage.

Place all ten Pick’Em predictions for the Elimination Stage before it begins.

Get five correct Pick’Em predictions for the Elimination Stage.

Place all seven Pick’Em predictions for the Playoffs before it begins.

Place two correct Pick’Em predictions for the quarterfinals.

Place one correct Pick’Em prediction for the semifinals.

Make a correct Pick’Em prediction for the grand final.

It’s normally very difficult to complete nine challenges and earn a Diamond Coin, but if you do, you’ll have a highly-coveted piece of silverware for your CS2 inventory.

What are Souvenir Tokens used for in CS2?

You’ll earn Souvenir Tokens for activating and completing the Pick’Em challenges. Once redeemed, the token will be traded for a Souvenir Package from a selected match of your choice. The package will contain unique CS2 weapon skins for the map that was played as well as golden stickers of each team participating pre-placed on the weapon you receive.

It is common for Pick’Em players to save and use the Souvenir Tokens for the grand final, but many also try to open weapon cases from particular maps, such as Mirage for its Desert Hydra collection. You are able to purchase Souvenir Tokens separately for a match of your choice for $3 if you’re desperate for a Souvenir skin from a player, team, or map.

