Best picks for PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major Pick’Em Challenge

The first Major in CS2 is set to begin on March 17, with Valve releasing Pick’Em Challenge on March 14. Fans are again betting on teams to advance to the next stage and are looking for the best picks possible.

PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major is divided into three stages—Opening, Elimination, and Playoffs. The first two have 16 participants and use the Swiss format, meaning teams must win three games to advance. Losing three, on the other hand, will mean they’re out of the competition.

Those who play Pick’Em Challenge wonder what the best choices for the Opening Stage are. They need to choose six CS2 teams to advance, two to go 3-0, and two to finish 0-3. If you’re unsure who to pick, we have you covered. Here are our propositions.

Best picks for Opening Stage at PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major Pick’Em Challenge

Best 3-0 picks

Let’s break down the biggest elephant in the room—the 3-0 picks. Looking at the Opening Stage, there are a few teams who should make it 3-0, like ENCE, Cloud9, Heroic, or FURIA. But the bet option is to put two skilled underdogs here, like 9 Pandas and SAW.

Let seized and his crew cook. Photo by PGL

History taught us that favorites tend to have one slip-up and then go 3-1 or 3-2 instead of 3-0. In this case, it’s best to look at teams’ seeding and pick a team who can surprisingly steamroll through the Opening Stage. With that in mind, Squads with immense firepower and favorable opening matchups, 9Pandas and SAW, could take the 3-0 spots.

Best teams to advance

This category should be filled with the strongest teams in the Opening Stage. Luckily, there are six spots, and six teams are almost certain to make it to the next stage. The list is as follows.

ENCE

Cloud9

FURIA

Heroic

Apeks

Eternal Fire

The Pick’Em for the Major’s Opening Stage isn’t easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each team has showcased mental resilience and perilous firepower in the RMRs. Any of them could even go 3-0, but as we explained, it’s safer to bet on them advancing with 3-1 or 3-2 scores.

Best 0-3 teams

In each competition, there are winners and losers. While some teams will celebrate going 3-0, others will bid farewell with a 0-3 record. We believe there are two main favorites for these spots—Lynn Vision and Legacy.

Coldzera returns to the Major, but can he lead his teams to victories in Denmark? Photo via PGL

Both teams have tough opening matchups. The Asian representatives will take on Heroic, while Legacy face off against FURIA. Additionally, while these teams have the foundations to build something greater in the future, we believe qualifying for the Major is the best they can do at the moment.

