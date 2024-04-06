IEM Chengdu 2024: CS2 schedule, results, streams and more

The first Counter-Strike 2 Major is behind us, and we must look forward to the start of the next season of competition beginning in China with IEM Chengdu this April. Sixteen teams converge and will battle to qualify for a spot in the Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Centre.

With the likes of Major runners-up FaZe Clan, an ever-exciting G2 Esports, CIS’ best in C9 and VP, and local talent in the form of Lynn Vision and TYLOO, the competition will be fierce and the stakes are sky-high: The winner of the Chinese tournament will book their spot at IEM Cologne later in August.

Here’s everything you need to know about IEM Chengdu 2024: Match schedule, results, streams, and more.

IEM Chengdu 2024 CS2 format

Frozen and FaZe will be out to redeem themselves after their Major grand final loss last week. Image via PGL

IEM Chengu 2024 uses a GSL-style double-elimination group stage with a slight twist: A total of three teams qualify for the playoffs, with both upper-bracket finalists progressing.

The winner of the upper bracket final proceeds directly to the playoff semifinals, while the upper bracket runner-up and the lower bracket qualifier start the playoffs in the quarterfinals. Opening group matches are best-of-one, with subsequent matches all best-of-threes.

The playoffs see the remaining six battle through a single-elimination bracket until one stands above the others, claiming the $100,000 USD top prize and a guaranteed invite to IEM Cologne.

IEM Chengdu 2024 CS2 Group Stage schedule and results

Group A Group B G2 Esports FaZe Clan Heroic Astralis FURIA Cloud9 MOUZ Virtus.pro 9z Team Nemiga Gaming Liquid Monte Lynn Vision FlyQuest TYLOO Wildcard Gaming

All match times are in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

Sunday, April 7

11:30pm: G2 vs. 9z | Liquid vs. Heroic

Monday, April 8

12:30am: FURIA vs. Lynn Vision | TYLOO vs. MOUZ

1:30am: Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest | Wildcard vs. VP

2:30am: FaZe vs. Nemiga | Monte vs. Astralis

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A upper bracket semifinal. Winner proceeds to upper bracket final, loser falls to lower bracket.

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.

6:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A upper bracket semifinal. Winner proceeds to upper bracket final, loser falls to lower bracket.

6:30am: Group A lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.

Tuesday, April 9

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B upper bracket semifinal. Winner proceeds to upper bracket final, loser falls to lower bracket.

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B upper bracket semifinal. Winner proceeds to upper bracket final, loser falls to lower bracket.

6:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.

6:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.



Wednesday, April 10

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket final. Winner proceeds to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B upper bracket final. Winner proceeds to semifinal, loser proceeds to quarterfinal.

6:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A upper bracket final. Winner proceeds to semifinal, loser proceeds to quarterfinal.

6:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket final. Winner proceeds to quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.



IEM Chengdu 2024 CS2 Playoffs schedule and results

Who will book their tickets to IEM Cologne? Screenshot via Liquipedia

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Friday, April 12

2am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to the semifinal, loser is eliminated.

5:15am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to the semifinal, loser is eliminated.



Saturday, April 13

2am: TBD vs. TBD Semifinal. Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser is eliminated.

5:15am: TBD vs. TBD Semifinal. Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser is eliminated.



Sunday, April 14

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Grand final.



IEM Chengdu 2024 CS2 Streams: How to watch

IEM Chengdu 2024 CS2 will be streamed live across two main streams on ESL via Twitch and YouTube. Other broadcasts in other languages may be available: Check each game’s match page on HLTV for links to alternate broadcasts.

Primary Secondary Twitch / YouTube Twitch / YouTube

