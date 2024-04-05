Category:
OG condemns Taiga’s actions as new evidence of Dota 2 match manipulation emerges

322 reborn.
Published: Apr 5, 2024 05:47 pm
OG wishing Taiga a fond farewell from its Dota 2 roster.
Image via OG

Just weeks after announcing his retirement and pursuing a streaming career on Kick, Tommy “Taiga” Le found himself back in competitive Dota 2, competing for a South American team. However, a bombshell investigation dropped today, revealing disturbing allegations of match-fixing during his time with OG.

The expose, published by Dota 2 content creator Morf, paints a picture of a player entangled with gambling addiction and manipulation. According to the investigation, Taiga’s struggles began after The International 11 in 2022. He allegedly fell into the clutches of a group of Russian match-fixers, “the 322 mafia.” This group of individuals reportedly lured Taiga with betting accounts and money, pushing him deeper into debt.

Taiga feeding first blood versus Beastcoast.
The infamous first blood feed versus Beastcoast. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ESL

Desperate to repay his gambling debts, Taiga is said to have initially suggested using insider knowledge for in-game betting. However, the mafia reportedly proposed a different plan: exploiting “clean” games during DreamLeague 19 in 2023 with OG, Taiga’s team at the time.

The plan allegedly involved aggressive early plays for first bloods and over/under bets without outright throwing matches. Additionally, the video alleges Taiga leaked scrims and insider information under the threat of blackmail. While refusing outright match-throwing, Taiga reportedly agreed to some suspicious plays, including a blatant first blood against Beastcoast.

The report notes Taiga attempted to sever ties with the mafia, but the debt and threats persisted. OG, meanwhile, raised concerns with tournament organizers ESL and Valve after initial rumors surfaced in 2023. With insufficient evidence at the time, Taiga remained active, though benched for a period while OG conducted an internal investigation. Tournament rulings at the time forced OG to reinstate Taiga to avoid disqualification in the Dota Pro Circuit.

Today’s expose significantly strengthens the case against Taiga. While OG previously maintained neutrality due to a lack of concrete proof, the new evidence prompted them to condemn Taiga’s actions.

In the statement, OG detailed the processes the organization went through while investigating the allegations against Taiga. Despite the initial neutral stance, OG ensured the fans that it would always “stand for competitive integrity.”

