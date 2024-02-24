Category:
DreamLeague Season 22: Dota 2 schedule, results, teams, and more

A million dollars and plenty of EPT points up for grabs.
Published: Feb 24, 2024
Radiant versus Dire in Dota 2 with the DreamLeague logo in the foreground.
With the Dota Pro Circuit dissolved and the return of third-party organizers in place, all eyes turn to ESL’s Pro Tour, and while the tour itself is already in full swing, important points are up for grabs this fortnight at DreamLeague Season 22, kicking off on Feb. 25.

16 teams from around the world collide online in Europe for a massive million-dollar prize pool and heaps of EPT Points, which count toward invites for the biggest Dota 2 tournaments on the calendar. This DreamLeague season is the first since the DPC changeover and with many teams looking vastly different from their predecessors, it’s anyone’s guess as to who takes the trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamLeague Season 22: Scores, schedule, squad lists, streams, and more.

DreamLeague Season 22 Dota 2 format

Team Spirit taking a selfie after winning TI12.
TI champs Team Spirit are looking to go back-to-back at DreamLeague. Photo via Valve

Season 22 of DreamLeague begins on Feb. 25 and will run until March 10. The league is split into three stages—two group stages and the playoffs—with only four teams making the final bracket. Each stage is described in detail below:

  • Group Stage One
    • The 16 teams are split into two groups of eight. Each group will play our a full best-of-two round-robin for a total of 14 matches.
    • The top four from each group will progress to Group Stage Two; the bottom four will be eliminated.
  • Group Stage Two
    • The top eight from stage one will be reseeded into another eight-team best-of-three round-robin stage.
    • The top two from stage two will progress to the upper bracket final of the playoffs.
    • Third and fourth from stage two will progress to the lower bracket of the playoffs.
    • The remaining four teams will be eliminated.
  • Playoffs
    • The top four (upper bracket finalists, lower bracket semifinalists) will play out a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three, with the grand final a best-of-five.

DreamLeague Season 22 Dota 2 schedule and results

Group Stage One

16 teams enter, but only eight can proceed. Screenshot via Liquipedia

All match times are in U.S. Central Time (CT).

Sunday, Feb. 25

  • Group A
    • 5am
      • BetBoom vs. Gaimin
      • OG vs. G2.iG
      • Falcons vs. Azure Ray
      • VP vs. Heroic
    • 10am
      • Falcons vs. OG
      • Azure Ray vs. Gaimin
      • Heroic vs. G2.iG
      • BetBoom vs. VP
  • Group B
    • 7:30am
      • Spirit vs. Tundra
      • Secret vs. Xtreme
      • Shopify vs. Aurora
      • 1win vs. Liquid
    • 12:30pm
      • Spirit vs. Liquid
      • Tundra vs. Xtreme
      • Secret vs. Shopify
      • 1win vs. Aurora

Monday, Feb. 26

  • Group A
    • 5am
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
    • 10am
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • Group B
    • 7:30am
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
    • 12:30pm
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 27

  • Group A
    • 5am
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
    • 10am
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • Group B
    • 7:30am
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
    • 12:30pm
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 28

  • Group A
    • 5am
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • Group B
    • 7:30am
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • Tiebreakers if necessary

Group Stage Two

Group Stage Two awaits the top eight. Screenshot via Liquipedia

All match times are in U.S. Central Time (CT).

Schedule for Group Stage Two is to be determined.

Playoffs

The top four will battle it out for the victory. Screenshot via Liquipedia

All match times are in U.S. Central Time (CT).

Saturday, March 9

  • 8pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Lower bracket semifinal. Winner progresses to lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.
  • 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Upper bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser falls to lower bracket final.

Sunday, March 10

  • 6am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Lower bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.
  • 9:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Grand final (best-of-five).

DreamLeague Season 22 Dota 2 team list

16 teams in total will contest season 22 of DreamLeague. Many of these teams have made significant roster changes since we last saw them at DreamLeague season 21. Here are the squads taking part in DreamLeague this season:

TeamSquad
Gaimin GladiatorsdyrachyoQuinnAcetOfuSeleri
BetBoom TeamNightfallgpkMieRo`Save-TORONTOTOKYO
Xtreme GamingAmeXmXxsXinQDy
Team LiquidmiCKeNisha33BoxiInsania
OGTimadobzmWisperAriCeb
Tundra EsportsPure~TopsonMinD_ContRoL9ClassWhitemon
Team SecretCrystallisKordanBOOMEkkiPuppey
Team SpiritYatoroLarlCollapseMiraMiposhka
Virtus.proKiritych~squad1xNoticedsayuwFng
1winMunkushi~CHIRA_JUNIORCloudswedenstrongRESPECT
Azure RayLouOriFaith_bianfy天命 (ytfx)
G2.iGMonetNothingToSayJT-BoBoKaxNova
Aurora23LorenofJabzQOli
Team FalconsskiterMalr1neATFCr1t-Sneyking
Shopify RebellionArteezyYopaj-SabeRLight-ThiolicorKitrak
HeroicK14nalogDavai LamaScofieldKJ

DreamLeague Season 22 Dota 2 streams: How to watch

DreamLeague Season 22 will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. Group Stage One will be played our with four streams running simultaneously. Broadcasts in other languages, as well as other Dota 2 community streams, will also be available via other platforms and channels.

MainSecondaryTertiaryQuaternary
Twitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTube
