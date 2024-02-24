DreamLeague Season 22: Dota 2 schedule, results, teams, and more

With the Dota Pro Circuit dissolved and the return of third-party organizers in place, all eyes turn to ESL’s Pro Tour, and while the tour itself is already in full swing, important points are up for grabs this fortnight at DreamLeague Season 22, kicking off on Feb. 25.

16 teams from around the world collide online in Europe for a massive million-dollar prize pool and heaps of EPT Points, which count toward invites for the biggest Dota 2 tournaments on the calendar. This DreamLeague season is the first since the DPC changeover and with many teams looking vastly different from their predecessors, it’s anyone’s guess as to who takes the trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamLeague Season 22: Scores, schedule, squad lists, streams, and more.

DreamLeague Season 22 Dota 2 format

TI champs Team Spirit are looking to go back-to-back at DreamLeague. Photo via Valve

Season 22 of DreamLeague begins on Feb. 25 and will run until March 10. The league is split into three stages—two group stages and the playoffs—with only four teams making the final bracket. Each stage is described in detail below:

Group Stage One The 16 teams are split into two groups of eight. Each group will play our a full best-of-two round-robin for a total of 14 matches. The top four from each group will progress to Group Stage Two; the bottom four will be eliminated.

Group Stage Two The top eight from stage one will be reseeded into another eight-team best-of-three round-robin stage. The top two from stage two will progress to the upper bracket final of the playoffs. Third and fourth from stage two will progress to the lower bracket of the playoffs. The remaining four teams will be eliminated.

Playoffs The top four (upper bracket finalists, lower bracket semifinalists) will play out a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three, with the grand final a best-of-five.



DreamLeague Season 22 Dota 2 schedule and results

Group Stage One

All match times are in U.S. Central Time (CT).

Sunday, Feb. 25

Group A 5am BetBoom vs. Gaimin OG vs. G2.iG Falcons vs. Azure Ray VP vs. Heroic 10am Falcons vs. OG Azure Ray vs. Gaimin Heroic vs. G2.iG BetBoom vs. VP

Group B 7:30am Spirit vs. Tundra Secret vs. Xtreme Shopify vs. Aurora 1win vs. Liquid 12:30pm Spirit vs. Liquid Tundra vs. Xtreme Secret vs. Shopify 1win vs. Aurora



Monday, Feb. 26

Group A 5am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD 10am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Group B 7:30am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD 12:30pm TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Tuesday, Feb. 27

Group A 5am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD 10am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Group B 7:30am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD 12:30pm TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Wednesday, Feb. 28

Group A 5am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Group B 7:30am TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Tiebreakers if necessary

Group Stage Two

All match times are in U.S. Central Time (CT).

Schedule for Group Stage Two is to be determined.

Playoffs

All match times are in U.S. Central Time (CT).

Saturday, March 9

8pm: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket semifinal. Winner progresses to lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser falls to lower bracket final.



Sunday, March 10

6am: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.

9:30am: TBD vs. TBD Grand final (best-of-five).



DreamLeague Season 22 Dota 2 team list

16 teams in total will contest season 22 of DreamLeague. Many of these teams have made significant roster changes since we last saw them at DreamLeague season 21. Here are the squads taking part in DreamLeague this season:

Team Squad Gaimin Gladiators dyrachyo Quinn Ace tOfu Seleri BetBoom Team Nightfall gpk MieRo` Save- TORONTOTOKYO Xtreme Gaming Ame Xm Xxs XinQ Dy Team Liquid miCKe Nisha 33 Boxi Insania OG Timado bzm Wisper Ari Ceb Tundra Esports Pure~ Topson MinD_ContRoL 9Class Whitemon Team Secret Crystallis Kordan BOOM Ekki Puppey Team Spirit Yatoro Larl Collapse Mira Miposhka Virtus.pro Kiritych~ squad1x Noticed sayuw Fng 1win Munkushi~ CHIRA_JUNIOR Cloud swedenstrong RESPECT Azure Ray Lou Ori Faith_bian fy 天命 (ytfx) G2.iG Monet NothingToSay JT- BoBoKa xNova Aurora 23 Lorenof Jabz Q Oli Team Falcons skiter Malr1ne ATF Cr1t- Sneyking Shopify Rebellion Arteezy Yopaj- SabeRLight- Thiolicor Kitrak Heroic K1 4nalog Davai Lama Scofield KJ

DreamLeague Season 22 Dota 2 streams: How to watch

DreamLeague Season 22 will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. Group Stage One will be played our with four streams running simultaneously. Broadcasts in other languages, as well as other Dota 2 community streams, will also be available via other platforms and channels.