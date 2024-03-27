League of Legends’ next update, Patch 14.7, is hitting live servers in the very near future, and we’re already expecting it to be one of the biggest balance patches of the 2024 season.

This April bumper update has a long-awaited headliner in the Skarner rework, of course, but there are plenty of major things coming alongside the Crystal Vanguard’s new and improved look, including huge Enchanter changes, a controversial LP swap, and the latest and greatest April Fools’ cosmetics.

On top of that, more than a dozen League champions are getting buffs and nerfs and Statikk Shiv is getting hit again for good measure.

Here’s everything we know about League’s Patch 14.7 update.

When will League Patch 14.7 go live?

League Patch 14.7 will arrive on Wednesday, April 3, according to Riot’s official patch schedule, with all the champion balance changes (and Skarner’s rework) shipping immediately and the April Fools skins coming somewhere along the cycle.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Expect several hours of server downtime once patching begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s new in League Patch 14.7?

Skarner steals the show

At long last, the Skarner rework is finally a reality. Image via Riot Games

The biggest single champion update in League Patch 14.7 is the Skarner rework. This complete visual and graphic update has been teased by Riot since all the way back 2022, and finally, the extensive gameplay change will hit live servers with the arrival of the next patch. Skarner’s rework was originally voted upon by League fans in a poll released by Riot over two years ago, and soon, the community will finally see those results come to life.

Skarner’s rework is sure to make him a more mobile and more menacing CC-focused tank, as almost all of his abilities have been either completely overhauled or enhanced from their previous versions.

Enchanter supports continue to get tweaked

Riot has been hard at work with the support position as of late. Image via Riot Games

Following up on trends that began with Patch 14.5 and Patch 14.6, Riot is continuing to scale back damage on Enchanter supports by nerfing their most potent DPS spells and buffing utility abilities and heals.

In particular, the League devs would like champions like Karma, Nami, and Sona to be supports first and then stand out as damage threats second, and more changes to those champs (and the entire role as a whole) are coming in Patch 14.7.

LP changes could make ranked climbing harder

A systematic change in Patch 14.7 will make it more difficult to get your rank back after facing a demotion on the ladder. When you drop a rank, you’ll be set back to a mark of 50 LP instead of the usual mark of 75. This means it will take at least three League matches to get back to your previous rank instead of the original two before.

Despite Riot’s belief that demotions have been “too forgiving,” players have responded negatively to this change, with some going as far as calling it “actual garbage.”

April Fools 2024 skin line is super silly

League Patch 14.7 will coincide with the yearly April Fools’ event, which, of course, is celebrated with new April Fools skins. Each year for April Fools, Riot adds new skins that are extremely silly, goofy, or weird by nature. From the Pajama Cosplayers of 2020 to the Battle Bunnies of 2022, every years’ April Fools skins have been lighthearted, and this year’s additions are no exception.

With Patch 14.7, players can expect fun one-off skins for Ornn, Twitch, Rammus, Cho’gath, and Zac—each of whom are lesser-played champs with a shorter lineup of skins than most other characters on the League roster.

Here are all the April Fools 2024 skins coming this patch:

Choo-Choo Ornn

Durian Defender Rammus

Toy Terror Cho’gath

Cheddar Chief Twitch

Zesty Dip Zac

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.7 cycle.

Incredible skins. No notes. Image via Riot Games

League Patch 14.7 patch notes

Champions

Galio

Passive ability power ratio increased from 40 percent to 45 percent.

W base damage resistance increased from 20-40 percent to 25-45 percent.

E base damage increased from 75-235 to 90-250.

Karma

R plus E secondary shield increased from 30 percent of E+R to 90 percent of R. This equates to a 22 percent buff.

Single target shield and movement speed percentage remain unchanged.

W root duration increased from 1.4-2 to 1.6-2.

Kayn

Q bonus attack damage ratio increased from 0.8 to 0.85. This only affects Kayn’s base and Assassin’s form. It does not affect his Darkin form once transformed.

Lux

Passive ability power ratio increased from 25 percent to 30 percent.

Q ability power increased from 60 percent to 65 percent.

Nasus

P lifesteal increased from 11/16/21 percent to 12/18/24 percent.

Q base damage increased from 30-110 to 40-120.

Olaf

[NEW] Q monster damage between 5-25.

W duration increased from four to five seconds, mana cost increased from 30 to 50.

E cooldown refund increased from one second to one second and two seconds for monsters.

R mana cost increased from zero to 100.

Smolder

Armor increased from 24 to 26.

Q’s critical strike ratio increased from 30 percent to 50 percent.

Sylas

Q minion and monster damage increased from 40 percent to 40 percent for minions and 70 percent for monsters.

Fiora

Base attack damage reduced from 68 to 65.

Rek’sai

Passive minion modifier reduced from 50 percent to 20 percent.

Passive healing was reduced from 12-20 percent (linear scaling) to 10-20 percent (linear scaling).

Rell

All monster modifiers removed.

Magic resistance increased from 30 plus 1.85 to 30 plus 2.05.

Volibear

Q critically strikes for total Attack Damage instead of total Ability Damage.

R Cooldown increased from 140-100 to 160-110.

Camille

Q movement speed increased from 30-40 percent to 30-50 percent, cooldown reduced from 9-6 seconds to 9-5 seconds.

W outer cone damage increased from 5-7 percent of her maximum health to 6-8 percent of her maximum health.

E damage was reduced from 80-200 to 60-180.

Bloodsong nerfed (core item for Camille).

Nami

W damage adjusted from 60-220 plus 55 percent to 60-200 plus 50 percent, heal increased from 55-135 plus 25 percent to 55-155 plus 40 percent, bounce ratio adjusted (to buff) from 15 percent plus 7.5 percent of the ability power percent to -10 percent plus 10 percent of the ability power percent.

E damage reduced from 20-80 to 20-60.

Nunu

Receiving adjustments via items.

Sona

Q plus passive damage amplifier increased from 40 percent to 50 percent, aura ability power ratio reduced from two to one.

W heal and ability power ratio increased from 0.15 to 0.3.

E ally movement speed increased from 10-14 percent to 10-18 percent.

Items

Bloodsong

Spellblade’s base attack damage ratio was reduced from 150 to 100 percent.

Current health damage was reduced from 12 percent health damage to 10 percent.

Statikk Shiv

Price increased from 2,700 to 2,900.

Za’Zak’s Realmspike

Void Explosion damage reduced from 20 plus 20 percent of the ability power plus four percent of the target’s maximum health to 10 plus 20 percent of the ability power plus three percent of the target’s maximum Health.

Cooldown increased from 8/7/6 to 10 (no more scaling).

Runes

Skins

Choo-Choo Ornn

Durian Defender Rammus

Toy Terror Cho’gath

Cheddar Chief Twitch

Zesty Dip Zac

Update March 26, 12:24am CT: Added all tentative buffs, nerfs, and changes.

Update March 24, 7:04pm CT: Added new skins.

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

