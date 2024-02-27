League of Legends Patch 14.5 is fast approaching, with the March update expected to smash Twisted Fate’s supremacy, reshuffle Rek’Sai and Seraphine’s gameplay loops, and deliver some cool new PROJECT skins.

The fifth update of the 2024 League season is still slowly taking shape in the Riot Games offices and across the PBE testing servers, but we’ve already got a pretty clear picture of what it’s going to look like⁠—including the nine champion buffs and nerfs, seven item changes, and three fresh cosmetics being added to the store.

In focus this time around are champions like Rek’Sai, Seraphine, and scorching dragon Smolder, with Season 14 power pick Twisted Fate, who continues to rise across three lanes, also very much in Riot’s crosshairs when it comes to balance changes.

Runaan’s Hurricane is also notably being changed into a general item that can be used by melee champions from this update on.

Here’s everything about League’s Patch 14.5 update.

When will League Patch 14.5 go live?

League Patch 14.5 is going to hit live servers on Wednesday, March 6, according to the official Riot schedule. This update will bring us back to regular programming after February’s last patch release dropped a day late⁠—a built-in delay because the devs were away for President’s Day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

⁠Expect several hours of server downtime once patching begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s in League Patch 14.5?

Twisted Fate supremacy leads to nerfs

The card-wielding mage has been all but out of control in Season 14 so far, popping up⁠—and dominating⁠—in three roles: Mid lane, top lane, and AD carry. Riot did rush several nerfs into Patch 14.4 to try and mitigate his power, with those changes mostly targeting his attack speed as well as his Stacked Deck and Pick a Card abilities, but they did little to stem the cardsharp’s power.

So, the League devs are upping the ante, slashing the attack damage scaling on his Wild Cards and hitting his Stacked Deck through its attack speed and attack damage⁠—both to curb the AD build Twisted Fate has leaned into recently.

PROJECT returns to League with three more skins

This update is only adding a small pile of new skins to the store, with Naafiri, Jax, and Gangplank the lucky trio this time around. All three are joining the long-running PROJECT line with futuristic designs.

In the skinline’s lore, Jax is an Outcast while Gangplank slots into the Command Line, a counter-espionage unit in the alternate world. The Hound of a Hundred Bites meanwhile becomes just the second champion to get a Virus-themed design in the iconic cosmetic set⁠—her programming infects enemies.

Here are all the PROJECT skins coming this patch:

PROJECT: Gangplank (1,350 RP)

PROJECT: Jax (1,350 RP)

PROJECT: Naafiri (1,350 RP)

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.5 cycle.⁠

Each of the three new PROJECT skins are as cyberpunk as ever. Image via Riot Games

While all these changes are likely to make it through League PBE testing, do keep in mind everything is tentative until it’s added to playing servers. Any listed buffs, nerfs, and changes could be pulled at any time.

League Patch 14.5 patch notes

Champions

Diana

Galio

Kai’sa

Kayn

Rek’Sai

Seraphine

Smolder

Twisted Fate

Yorick

Items

Celestial Opposition

Dream Maker

Frozen Heart

Navori Quickblades

Rod of Ages

Runaan’s Hurricane

Solstice Sleigh

Runes

Systems

General

Bugfixes

Skins

PROJECT: Gangplank

PROJECT: Jax

PROJECT: Naafiri

