LoL devs quickly add Twisted Fate nerfs to Patch 14.4 plans

Deservedly so.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 04:11 am
Twisted Fate's base skin in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games developers already revealed early Patch 14.4 notes earlier this week, but it seems more changes will eventually come to the game, specifically to Twisted Fate.

The changes were posted by Spideraxe on Feb. 15, a League of Legends content creator who posts data from the PBE servers. The popular mage is set to be heavily nerfed, with his attack speed, AP ratio on one of the W cards, and E AP ratio reduced.

Twisted Fate’s attack speed growth will be lowered to 2.5 percent from three percent. Blue card’s AP ratio is also taking a hit from the nerf hammer, dropping to 100 percent from 115. Last but not least, the mage’s E is also hit with an AP ratio reduction, from 50 to 40 percent.

Twisted Fate's rare Pax skin in League of Legends
We’re sorry Twisted Fate mains, but your champion will take a fairly substantial hit. Image via Riot Games

Those who play League regularly should hardly be surprised by the upcoming nerfs to Twisted Fate. In Emerald+ ranks, he boasts a stellar 51.91 percent win rate in the mid lane as of now, according to U.GG. But, that’s not the biggest win rate in the role, as the Card Master is only 10th in that regard. To everyone’s surprise, though, the champion is dominating in two other roles: top lane and AD carry, where he’s arguably the strongest pick in the current patch.

Upcoming Twisted Fate changes are just one of many that are coming in Patch 14.4. The developers are also both buffing and nerfing numerous other champions, including Lulu, Aurelion Sol, Renekton, and Volibear. Additionally, many items and systems are also scheduled to see some minor tweaks, especially Support items, which are seeing a plethora of updates.

All in all, it looks like Patch 14.4 could heavily impact the solo queue. We’ll find out soon enough when the update releases next Thursday, Feb. 22.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.