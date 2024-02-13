Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and regardless of whether you have a significant other in your life, Riot Games is spreading the love in League of Legends Patch 14.4.

The fourth update of the 2024 League season is already on the way, and fans were given their first look at what could be coming when lead gameplay designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison shared the initial patch preview on Feb. 13. From that initial preview, we know eight champions are being targeted with buffs, another eight are set to be nerfed, and three are receiving “adjustments” of some kind. Additionally, several items, runes, and system features will be addressed in Patch 14.4.

Though we don’t have all the details yet, here’s what we know about League Patch 14.4 so far.

When will League Patch 14.4 go live?

League Patch 14.4 is will go live on Thursday, Feb. 22, according to Riot’s official patch schedule. League patches usually drop on the live servers on Wednesdays, but this update has been pushed back a day—most likely due to Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 19.

Champion changes in League Patch 14.4

Buffs

Ahri

Jayce

Kai’Sa

Lulu

Renekton

Soraka

Thresh

Volibear

Nerfs

Aurelion Sol

Bard

Fiora

Kalista

Maokai

Urgot (Hullbreaker interaction)

Varus

Zyra

Adjustments

K’Sante

Rek’Sai

Smolder

Item, runes, and miscellaneous changes in League Patch 14.4

Buffs

Black Cleaver

Ravenous Hydra

Stridebreaker

Terminus

Mana mage items

“Fountain regeneration”

Nerfs

Lethal Tempo (melee)

Adjustments

Hubris VFX

Runaan’s Hurricane (“now for melee”)

Support items

“Red side camera offset”

Tether adjustments

This article will be updated as the devs release more information about Patch 14.4 and leading up to its eventual launch on Feb. 22.