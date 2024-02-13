Category:
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.4 notes

Love—and League—is in the air.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and regardless of whether you have a significant other in your life, Riot Games is spreading the love in League of Legends Patch 14.4.

The fourth update of the 2024 League season is already on the way, and fans were given their first look at what could be coming when lead gameplay designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison shared the initial patch preview on Feb. 13. From that initial preview, we know eight champions are being targeted with buffs, another eight are set to be nerfed, and three are receiving “adjustments” of some kind. Additionally, several items, runes, and system features will be addressed in Patch 14.4.

Though we don’t have all the details yet, here’s what we know about League Patch 14.4 so far.

When will League Patch 14.4 go live?

League Patch 14.4 is will go live on Thursday, Feb. 22, according to Riot’s official patch schedule. League patches usually drop on the live servers on Wednesdays, but this update has been pushed back a day—most likely due to Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 19.

Champion changes in League Patch 14.4

Kai'Sa in her green Lagoon Dragon skin in league of legends
Champion adjustments on the way. Image via Riot Games

Buffs

  • Ahri
  • Jayce
  • Kai’Sa
  • Lulu
  • Renekton
  • Soraka
  • Thresh
  • Volibear

Nerfs

  • Aurelion Sol
  • Bard
  • Fiora
  • Kalista
  • Maokai
  • Urgot (Hullbreaker interaction)
  • Varus
  • Zyra

Adjustments

  • K’Sante
  • Rek’Sai
  • Smolder

Item, runes, and miscellaneous changes in League Patch 14.4

Buffs

  • Black Cleaver
  • Ravenous Hydra
  • Stridebreaker
  • Terminus
  • Mana mage items
  • “Fountain regeneration”

Nerfs

  • Lethal Tempo (melee)

Adjustments

  • Hubris VFX
  • Runaan’s Hurricane (“now for melee”)
  • Support items
  • “Red side camera offset”
  • Tether adjustments

This article will be updated as the devs release more information about Patch 14.4 and leading up to its eventual launch on Feb. 22.

