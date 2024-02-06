LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol

One of the most elegant cosmetic lines in League of Legends is Riot Games’ Porcelain skin set. And this month, six more champions will be joining its ranks on Summoner’s Rift.
Aurelion Sol, Morgana, Miss Fortune, Darius, Graves, and Irelia will all be joining League’s popular Lunar New Year skin line as Porcelain Protectors, while Kindred will be getting the Prestige treatment with a new version of her own Porcelain skin, Riot confirmed today. With these new additions, this skin collection will now be featured by 11 champions on the roster to help celebrate the festivities.
Kindred, on the other hand, is getting a glorious makeover for her Prestige edition, sporting a beautiful flowing white mane behind her mask and a golden bow fitting for the embodiment of death itself. Wolf also has golden accents around his eyes as he stalks you with purple-hued glares. It’s a skin variant that should leave Kindred mains content for the next patch and should have other players eagerly waiting.
If you can’t wait to try out this skin line, all of the new cosmetics are available for testing on the League PBE server. For those who can wait, however, these new skins should be dropping on Thursday, Feb. 22 for Patch 14.4, right after the final day of the Spring Festival.
There are other ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Summoner’s Rift, though. For example, Riot is also dropping new Heavenscale skins for the occasion in Patch 14.3, including the first skin for the game’s latest champion release, Smolder.