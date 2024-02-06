LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol

One of the most elegant cosmetic lines in League of Legends is Riot Games’ Porcelain skin set. And this month, six more champions will be joining its ranks on Summoner’s Rift.

Aurelion Sol, Morgana, Miss Fortune, Darius, Graves, and Irelia will all be joining League’s popular Lunar New Year skin line as Porcelain Protectors, while Kindred will be getting the Prestige treatment with a new version of her own Porcelain skin, Riot confirmed today. With these new additions, this skin collection will now be featured by 11 champions on the roster to help celebrate the festivities.

Nothing fragile about them.



Now live on PBE—Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol, Porcelain Morgana, Miss Fortune, Darius, Graves, Irelia, and Prestige Porcelain Kindred. pic.twitter.com/0rtdSzCFtH — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 6, 2024 Donning the beautiful and classic white and blue colorways of the Zodiac Relics, all six champions are shining bright among their peers with the familiar clinking sound effects of fine china. From Aurelion Sol summoning a massive projectile from the skies to Miss Fortune firing a chorus of chimes with her ultimate or Irelia’s knives letting off a resounding echo across the battlefield, this skin line continues to impress. It’s also fitting that Aurelion Sol gets a new skin for the Lunar New Year since it is the Year of the Dragon.

Kindred, on the other hand, is getting a glorious makeover for her Prestige edition, sporting a beautiful flowing white mane behind her mask and a golden bow fitting for the embodiment of death itself. Wolf also has golden accents around his eyes as he stalks you with purple-hued glares. It’s a skin variant that should leave Kindred mains content for the next patch and should have other players eagerly waiting.

If you can’t wait to try out this skin line, all of the new cosmetics are available for testing on the League PBE server. For those who can wait, however, these new skins should be dropping on Thursday, Feb. 22 for Patch 14.4, right after the final day of the Spring Festival.

There are other ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Summoner’s Rift, though. For example, Riot is also dropping new Heavenscale skins for the occasion in Patch 14.3, including the first skin for the game’s latest champion release, Smolder.