Category:
League of Legends

LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol

Anything but fragile.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 02:55 pm
The Porcelain Protector Morgana skin in LoL.
Image via Riot Games

One of the most elegant cosmetic lines in League of Legends is Riot Games’ Porcelain skin set. And this month, six more champions will be joining its ranks on Summoner’s Rift.

Recommended Videos

Aurelion Sol, Morgana, Miss Fortune, Darius, Graves, and Irelia will all be joining League’s popular Lunar New Year skin line as Porcelain Protectors, while Kindred will be getting the Prestige treatment with a new version of her own Porcelain skin, Riot confirmed today. With these new additions, this skin collection will now be featured by 11 champions on the roster to help celebrate the festivities.

Donning the beautiful and classic white and blue colorways of the Zodiac Relics, all six champions are shining bright among their peers with the familiar clinking sound effects of fine china. From Aurelion Sol summoning a massive projectile from the skies to Miss Fortune firing a chorus of chimes with her ultimate or Irelia’s knives letting off a resounding echo across the battlefield, this skin line continues to impress. It’s also fitting that Aurelion Sol gets a new skin for the Lunar New Year since it is the Year of the Dragon.

Kindred, on the other hand, is getting a glorious makeover for her Prestige edition, sporting a beautiful flowing white mane behind her mask and a golden bow fitting for the embodiment of death itself. Wolf also has golden accents around his eyes as he stalks you with purple-hued glares. It’s a skin variant that should leave Kindred mains content for the next patch and should have other players eagerly waiting.

If you can’t wait to try out this skin line, all of the new cosmetics are available for testing on the League PBE server. For those who can wait, however, these new skins should be dropping on Thursday, Feb. 22 for Patch 14.4, right after the final day of the Spring Festival.

There are other ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Summoner’s Rift, though. For example, Riot is also dropping new Heavenscale skins for the occasion in Patch 14.3, including the first skin for the game’s latest champion release, Smolder.

related content
Read Article Here are the LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Riot reschedules LoL’s Vanguard anti-cheat integration due to ‘critical bugs’
Katarina, Tristana, Ekko and other champions approaching the screen.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reschedules LoL’s Vanguard anti-cheat integration due to ‘critical bugs’
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 6, 2024
Read Article LoL’s free champion rotation: Feb. 6
A cast of League of Legends champions.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s free champion rotation: Feb. 6
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article LoL’s champion and skin sale: Feb. 5
Yone and a few other League champions enjoying a pool party.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s champion and skin sale: Feb. 5
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Karmine Corp already making changes to its LEC team ahead of 2024 Spring Split
YamatoCannon exits the Riot Games Arena stage
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Karmine Corp already making changes to its LEC team ahead of 2024 Spring Split
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Riot reschedules LoL’s Vanguard anti-cheat integration due to ‘critical bugs’
Katarina, Tristana, Ekko and other champions approaching the screen.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reschedules LoL’s Vanguard anti-cheat integration due to ‘critical bugs’
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 6, 2024
Read Article LoL’s free champion rotation: Feb. 6
A cast of League of Legends champions.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s free champion rotation: Feb. 6
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article LoL’s champion and skin sale: Feb. 5
Yone and a few other League champions enjoying a pool party.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s champion and skin sale: Feb. 5
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Karmine Corp already making changes to its LEC team ahead of 2024 Spring Split
YamatoCannon exits the Riot Games Arena stage
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Karmine Corp already making changes to its LEC team ahead of 2024 Spring Split
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 5, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.