Dragon lovers are going to gush over League of Legends Patch 14.3, with a new dragon champion, Aurelion Sol changes, and a bundle of eyecatching Year of the Dragon skins all coming in the February update.

On top of all the fiery dragon excitement, the Riot Games developers are also teeing up a raft of changes, including nearly a dozen item buffs and nerfs, a stack of champion tweaks, and just enough meta-shaking changes to mean Season 14 could be in for another refresh once this patch hits live servers.

Here’s everything about League’s Patch 14.3 update.

When will League Patch 14.3 go live?

This February update will hit live servers on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Once Riot has the patch locked in, staging begins in Oceania at 10am AEDT and then rolls out onto major League servers throughout the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 : 2 2 : 1 3 : 3 2

Expect several hours of server downtime once patching begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s in League Patch 14.3?

Smolder (and his mom)’s fiery entrance

League’s new little dragon is arriving this update, complete with his fiery charm. This marks the 167th character Riot has released since 2009 and the first to be released in the 2024 League season.

Smolder is particularly interesting because he is almost a dual character; while he adventures around Summoner’s Rift, many of his abilities also involve his mother, a much larger and more terrifying beast. This is best shown in his “MMOOOMMMM!” ultimate where she scorches enemies and heals her son.

You can expect to see Smolder played mostly in the bot lane⁠—where he is designed to slot in⁠—but he could just as easily move north to the mid lane eventually.

Is that not the cutest lil’ guy you’ve ever seen? Image via Riot Games

Items still top-billed in buffs and nerfs

Riot is continuing to look at a bucketload of items after the Season 14 overhaul, with as many as 24 items on the docket. These changing items range from Youmuu’s Ghostblade and Guinsoo’s Rageblade to Kraken Slayer, Hextech Rocketbelt, and Redemption.

Another swing at Aurelion Sol

While a little dragon hits the Rift, the game’s original iconic cosmic dragon Aurelion Sol is getting changes designed to push him out of his hyper-scaling comfort zone and toward “proactive play and early game agency.” His Q, W, and E are all being impacted, especially how he can optimize stacks on his Singularity.

No dragon-themed update (accidental or otherwise) could leave out Aurelion Sol. Image via Riot Games

Riot celebrates Year of the Dragon with new skins

No League season-opening would be complete without a few celebration skins and Riot hasn’t disappointed this time around. In Patch 14.3, players will be able to get their hands on several new Heavenscale cosmetics, designed to represent the Year of the Dragon and all things Chinese mythology.

Popular characters like Ezreal, Kai’Sa, Lee Sin, and Diana have been picked for the honors this time around, with Ezreal and Lee Sin even getting special variants; the pair will get Prestige and “Divine” tweaks respectively.

Here are all the Heavenscale skins coming this patch:

Heavenscale Diana (1,350 RP)

Heavenscale Ezreal (1,350 RP)

Prestige Heavenscale Ezreal (2,000 Event Tokens)

Heavenscale Janna (1,350 RP)

Heavenscale Kai’Sa (1,350 RP)

Heavenscale Lee Sin (1,820 RP)

Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin (Via Special Distribution)

Heavenscale Master Yi (1,350 RP)

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.3 cycle.

Mythology is everywhere you look in the new skins. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League notes for the Feb. 7 update below. Remember, until Riot publishes the official patch, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 14.3 patch notes

Champions

Aurelion Sol

Q cost reduced from 45-65 to 30-50, stacks per champion burst increased from one to three.

W cost reduced from 80-100 to 50-70, cooldown reduced from 22-16 to 15-11 seconds, damage amp (Q) increased from 14-20 percent to 18-26 percent.

E stacks per small minions/monsters unchanged, per large minion/monsters reduced from three to two, per champion/epic monsters reduced from five to two.

Illaoi

Lillia

Passive damge of time target total health ability power scaling total over three seconds reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 percent.

Q damage ability power scaling reduced from 45 to 35 percent.

Maokai

Base mana regeneration reduced from 7.2 to six.

Passive healing base breakpoints (4-34) now removed, total health scaling breakpoints increased from 4-12 to 4-13.25 percent.

Q cooldown reduced from 8-5 to 7-5 seconds, cost reduced from 60 to 40.

E cooldown changed from 14 seconds to 16-12 seconds, cost changed from 45-85 to 60-80.

R cooldown changed from 120-100 to 130-90 seconds.

Shaco

Udyr

Yorick

Ziggs

Armor increased from 18 (plus 4.5) to 21 (plus 4.7).

W cooldown reduced from 24-12 to 20-12 seconds.

Zyra

Mana regeneration increased from 13 (plus 0.4) to seven (plus 0.8).

Q cost reduced from 70 to 55.

W small unit on-kill cooldown refund increased from 20 to 35 percent, large unit cooldown refund unchanged (still 100 percent).

Items

General

Bugfixes

Skins

Heavenscale Diana

Heavenscale Ezreal

Prestige Heavenscale Ezreal

Heavenscale Janna

Heavenscale Kai’Sa

Heavenscale Lee Sin

Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin

Heavenscale Master Yi

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.