All new 2024 PROJECT skins in League of Legends

Tyler Esguerra
Published: Feb 22, 2024 02:44 pm
Welcome to the future, summoners. The newest additions to League of Legends’ popular PROJECT skin line are set to arrive in 2024, and they’re ready to light up Summoner’s Rift, Howling Abyss, and beyond with flashy neon lights and even flashier kills.

At the beginning of the year, Riot Games hinted at the return of the PROJECT skin line, and this time around, three new champions are being added to the PROJECT universe, pushing the champion list for the alternate universe to a whopping 32 champs across Cyber Pop, Program, and PROJECT. These new choices will, however, be instant cops for any one-tricks and cosmetic enthusiasts who wish to keep their skin collection topped off.

Here are all of the new PROJECT skins coming to League in 2024.

New 2024 PROJECT skins in LoL

PROJECT: Naafiri

Naafiri is getting a futuristic upgrade to herself and her pack as she takes on a more mechanized look for her PROJECT skin. With an ominous red glow tinting her entire design and abilities, she controls her loyal minions with some of the most terrifying sound effects in the class, including an intimidating roar when she activates her ultimate ability.

PROJECT: Gangplank

Gangplank has traded in his blunderbuss and ship for some new high-tech upgrades, even though he still uses a sword and pistol to fight. Sporting a similar colorway to PROJECT: Irelia, his abilities are bathed in a purple hue as he blasts away his enemies. If you see a massive PROJECT logo appear on the ground, prepare yourself for a barrage of future shocks.

PROJECT: Jax

Although Jax might also have the same purple colorway as Gangplank’s base PROJECT skin, there are plenty of chromas you can choose from to stand out from the rest. The Grandmaster at Arms is looking very impressive in his new gear, sporting a hefty energy weapon that he swings around at will. You’ll know when he’s charging up his Counter Strike due to its ramping sound effect as he swirls it above his head while dodging your attacks.

