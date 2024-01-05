Riot hints at 2024 LoL Prestige skins, return of PROJECT, Blood Moon themes

Riot Games is well known for its efforts with the hundreds of League of Legends champion skins released over the past decade. This year, for example, the team will be bringing back a few popular skin themes, while also adding Prestige skins for a collection of champions.

In a new season 2024 preview video released today, the developer team at Riot broke down a plethora of different topics for the new year, including a look at the newest champion Smolder, major changes to League‘s mastery system, and a first look at the newest skins to hit Summoner’s Rift, Howling Abyss, and Arena. This year, players will be returning to familiar universes, while also taking the first steps onto some new horizons with fresh thematics that should captivate audiences.

First, Riot will be introducing two new thematics to League this year with the addition of Heavenscale and Primal Ambush. These two skin lines will be added over the course of the year, although the former should be released around February in time for the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in multiple cultures around the world.

Heavenscale will be a celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year, boasting beautiful designs based on “ancient historical divinities,” instead of the modern styles of skins that have been released so far, such as Lunar Beast and Firecracker. Primal Ambush, on the other hand, is a blend between the fierce world of martial arts and the power of tigers, paying homage to the Southeast Asian parts of the world with the chosen color schemes and designs.

In terms of returning thematics, however, three existing skin universes will be coming back, including Faerie Court, Blood Moon, and the ever-popular PROJECT line. The Winged Reign universe made its debut last year when the Faerie Court skins were released for six champions, including support champ Milio.

Blood Moon, on the other hand, has been a beloved skin line since its original release in 2016 with Yasuo but has already expanded into a full Moons of Ionia universe with Snow Moon skins being integrated into its lore. In a similar vein, the PROJECT universe has been popular over the last few years, expanding to a whopping 31 champions across the Cyber Pop, PROJECT, and Program skins.

Lastly, Riot revealed that during the first half of the year, there will be Prestige skins dropping for Rakan, Ezreal, Kindred, Evelynn, and Kayle, all in that specific order. There will also be another set of Prestige skins dropping during the second half of 2024, but the devs will need to update the player base on more details as the year rolls on.