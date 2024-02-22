Category:
League of Legends

Naarifi, Gangplank among 3 new LoL champs set to join PROJECT skin line

The PROJECT lineup is bolstered by a pirate, a madman, and a rabid dog.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 12:09 pm
PROJECT: Vayne splash art
Image via Riot Games

Sci-fi pirates? Cybernetic wolves? The PROJECT skin line in League of Legends is about to have it all as three new skins land in the game’s PBE server. There are already 24 PROJECT skins in League, making it one of the biggest cosmetic lineups in the popular MOBA.

Three new PROJECT skins are coming to League of Legends and have already appeared in the Public Beta Environment (Test Server). According to popular cosmetic-oriented YouTuber SkinSpotlight, these will include the PROJECT variants of Gangplank, Naafiri, and Jax. The YouTuber has also already covered these latest skins in his usual videos, and I have to say they look pretty interesting, as do all PROJECT skins, really.

PROJECT Gangplank takes after Vayne and has a pink and violet aesthetic, sporting a visor and lots of cybernetic enhancements that make him resemble Kane from the Mortal Kombat universe. Jax, on the other hand, looks exactly as you’d imagine, with muscles so big they fuse with the metal. Naafiri sports a scarlet, fittingly blood-thirsty design which I think is the best skin the champion has gotten so far.

With these three new skins, the PROJECT skin total is brought up to 27, or more if you count the Prestige variants of existing cosmetics. It’s one of the biggest lineups Riot has ever designed, has its own alternate storyline, and it appears their goal is to give every champion in the game a PROJECT skin of some sort. Well, if they can catch up to how many champions keep releasing month after month, that is. The new skins are part of the PBE Patch 14.5, which may indicate they’re coming in the next patch (Patch 14.4 is currently live). However, that may take more time as Riot tests the skins, irons everything out, and ensures they don’t break the game.

Author

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.