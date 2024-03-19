LoL players share universal praise for new April Fools’ skin line: ‘Best skins in years’

Riot Games teased the latest round of skins coming to League of Legends today, and fans of the game couldn’t be more stoked. These skins, which celebrate April Fools’ Day, are silly in nature and each of them gives some love to less-popular champions.

Recommended Videos

Across multiple threads posted to the official League subreddit earlier today, players agreed the 2024 April Fools’ skins are some of the best skins Riot has put out in years, with fan sentiment being mostly positive for the skin line.

Hop aboard the April Fool's train with Choo-Choo Ornn, Toy Terror Cho'gath, Durian Defender Rammus, Zesty Dip Zac, and Cheddar Chief Twitch🫡 pic.twitter.com/74b4Fuvpkt — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 19, 2024

“They cooked, they all look great and not like throwaway skins for unpopular champs,” one fan said. “These are unironically some of the best skins I’ve seen in years. They just look so charming and FUN,” another said.

These skins are a hodgepodge of ideas that have no central theme apart from being silly and fun. From the train conductor Ornn skin to a cheese rat Twitch skin, these cosmetics are extremely silly and a little fan-servicey. But that’s all right; as long as League fans are into the concept, it should bode well for Riot.

All April Fools’ 2024 LoL skins

Choo-Choo Ornn

Toy Terror Cho’gath

Durian Defender Rammus

Zesty Dip Zac

Cheddar Chief Twitch

Many League fans usually call for lesser-played champs to receive skins equally, especially considering many of the game’s more popular champions can get upwards of two or three skins per year. Each of the five champions getting skins for April Fools’ Day this year have pick rates that are sitting between one and five percent, according to League stats site U.gg.

One of the most common sentiments echoed throughout the League community immediately following the announcement of the 2024 April Fools’ skins was that the cosmetics were designed with champions in mind, rather than them being treated as afterthoughts that were simply thrust into a skin line. “I felt a level of nostalgia with these skins and a nod to old Riot when skins were fun and one off for champions rather than thematics which they are forced into,” one League fan said on Reddit.

But it’s one thing for fans on Reddit to be excited about these skins, and it’s another entirely for the skins to actually sell well. Riot often dips back into the skin lines that have worked in the past because they’re the ones that do the best financially. Even though countless players have often called for champions to be treated equally when it comes to skin releases, it’s a rarity for Riot to actually dedicate a whole release to champions who aren’t as popular with the player base in the name of silliness.

These skins are most likely to hit the live servers when League Patch 14.7 goes live on April 3, just after April Fools’ Day.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more