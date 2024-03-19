Riot introduces full lineup of LoL’s 2024 April Fools’ skins for Twitch, Zac, others

One of the most fun annual traditions in League of Legends is the yearly April Fools’ event, which introduces a host of new skins and in-game events (usually the URF game mode) each year.

This year’s batch of League cosmetics was revealed by Riot today, and there’s a case to be made that 2024’s set of various skins includes some of the most unique that the April Fools’ line has seen to date. In a departure from April Fools’ events in the past, which have usually had central themes (such as Cats vs. Dogs and Space Groove), this year’s lineup of April Fools’ League skins is totally varied across the board, with each of them having a unique theme of their own.

Hop aboard the April Fool's train with Choo-Choo Ornn, Toy Terror Cho'gath, Durian Defender Rammus, Zesty Dip Zac, and Cheddar Chief Twitch 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DduTCsaVTz — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) March 19, 2024

From a Cho’Gath skin that looks like a cute plush toy to a Zac skin that takes on the appearance of a bowl of queso, there’s really no central throughline for these skins except for raw silliness.

The most notable addition here is definitely Choo-Choo Ornn, which has been a long-requested skin by the League fan base for years. The idea of Ornn blowing into a whistle and summoning a train that barrels down the tracks for his ultimate ability has been a concept that’s often lingered in the community, and it’s finally becoming a reality in the very near future. The skin was teased earlier in the week during the LCS broadcast.

Rammus might have the most unique and original skin in this pool of champions as his April Fools’ skin is based on a Durian, a spiky green fruit that’s known for its extremely potent scent, as well as a shell that looks remarkably similar to the spikes that run up and down Rammus’ back.

Other silly skins teased today by Riot included Toy Terror Cho’Gath, Zesty Dip Zac, and Cheddar Chief Twitch. Needless to say, those latter two skins are pretty cheesy in more ways than one.

This set of April Fools’ skins will likely be released during the next patch cycle for League, with Patch 14.7 looking like the most reasonable time frame for launch. That patch is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, April 3.

