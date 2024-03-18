When is LoL’s Train Conductor Ornn skin releasing?

All aboard the hype train, summoners. Riot Games is finally adding a Train Conductor Ornn skin to League of Legends so top lane enthusiasts can lead the charge for their team on the front lines.

The long-awaited League skin was revealed on Sunday, March 17 during Team Liquid’s 2024 LCS Spring Split playoff match vs. Dignitas, and was shown live to popular North American caster CaptainFlowers. The 33-year-old has been advocating for a similar skin idea for a long while, and now, his dream has come true in a colorful and hilarious cosmetic for everyone’s favorite ram deity.

With the engines now running, players from around the world are all packed and waiting at the station as Train Conductor Ornn prepares to chug along into solo queue and beyond.

Train Conductor Ornn release date in LoL

At time of writing, Train Conductor Ornn does not have a specific release date on the live servers. There is, however, some heavy speculation that the skin will be dropping around the beginning of next month, around April Fools’ Day, since the skin shares similar visual and sound effects to the other April Fools’ Day skins in the game.

The first patch of the next month will arrive on Wednesday, April 3, when Patch 14.7 hits the live servers. If Train Conductor Ornn is expected to start chugging along onto Summoner’s Rift, this might be one of the better dates to release him on. Even still, players should keep an eye out on all of Riot’s official social accounts to stay updated on his possible release date.

