2024 LCS Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The 2024 League of Legends season has well and truly begun, with North America’s best and brightest taking to the League Championship Series (LCS) for the Spring Split.
Many changes have been made to the LCS and its format after the reduction to eight teams in the preseason, as well as a new format and some new rules. Of particular interest; LCS officials will be played on League’s live patch as opposed to a season where the meta is locked in, with Riot hoping interest in the series rises as the game becomes a little more unpredictable.
NRG will be out to defend its crown from Summer 2023, but in this brave new world, do they have what it takes to reach the top two and book their tickets to MSI?
LCS Spring Split 2024: Regular season standings
The regular season of the 2024 LCS Spring Split sees eight teams (down from 10) go head-to-head in a round-robin format where each team plays one another twice. Matches are all best-of-one, with the bottom two teams eliminated at the end of the regular season. The top four will begin the playoffs in the upper bracket, while the fifth and sixth teams start in the lower bracket.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|First
|100 Thieves
|1-0
|Cloud9
|1-0
|Dignitas
|1-0
|FlyQuest
|1-0
|Fifth
|Immortals
|0-1
|NRG
|0-1
|Shopify Rebellion
|0-1
|Team Liquid
|0-1
LCS Spring Split 2024 regular season schedule and results
All match times below are in CT and are subject to change on each matchday.
Week One
- Saturday, Jan. 20
- 2pm: Team Liquid 0-1 100 Thieves
- 3pm: NRG 0-1 Cloud9
- 4pm: FlyQuest 1-0 Shopify Rebellion
- 5pm: Immortals 0-1 Dignitas
- Sunday, Jan. 21
- 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 3pm: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves
- 4pm: Immortals vs. FlyQuest
- 5pm: NRG vs. Dignitas
Week Two
- Saturday, Jan. 27
- 2pm: Dignitas vs. Cloud9
- 3pm: NRG vs. 100 Thieves
- 4pm: Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest
- 5pm: Immortals vs. Shopify Rebellion
- Sunday, Jan. 28
- 2pm: Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves
- 3pm: Cloud9 vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 4pm: NRG vs. FlyQuest
- 5pm: Team Liquid vs. Immortals
Week Three
- Friday, Feb. 2
- 2pm: Immortals vs. Cloud9
- 3pm: Team Liquid vs. NRG
- 4pm: Dignitas vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 5pm: FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves
- Saturday, Feb. 3
- 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Dignitas
- 3pm: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9
- 4pm: Immortals vs. 100 Thieves
- 5pm: NRG vs. Shopify Rebellion
- Sunday, Feb. 4
- 2pm: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas
- 3pm: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9
- 4pm: 100 Thieves vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 5pm: NRG vs. Immortals
Week Four
- Saturday, Feb. 10
- 2pm: FlyQuest vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 3pm: Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves
- 4pm: NRG vs. Cloud9
- 5pm: Immortals vs. Dignitas
- Sunday, Feb. 11
- 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 3pm: Immortals vs. FlyQuest
- 4pm: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves
- 5pm: NRG vs. Dignitas
Week Five
- Saturday, March 2
- 2pm: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9
- 3pm: Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves
- 4pm: Team Liquid vs. NRG
- 5pm: Immortals vs. Shopify Rebellion
- Sunday, March 3
- 2pm: FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves
- 3pm: NRG vs. Immortals
- 4pm: Team Liquid vs. Cloud90
- 5pm: Dignitas vs. Shopify Rebellion
Week Six
- Friday, March 8
- 2pm: NRG vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 3pm: Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest
- 4pm: Dignitas vs. Cloud9
- 5pm: Immortals vs. 100 Thieves
- Saturday, March 9
- 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Dignitas
- 3pm: 100 Thieves vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 4pm: Immortals vs. Cloud9
- 5pm: NRG vs. FlyQuest
- Sunday, March 10
- 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Immortals
- 3pm: NRG vs. 100 Thieves
- 4pm: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas
- 5pm: Cloud9 vs. Shopify Rebellion
Should tiebreakers be necessary, this schedule will be updated with any extra dates and times for additional matches.