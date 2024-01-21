2024 LCS Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The 2024 League of Legends season has well and truly begun, with North America’s best and brightest taking to the League Championship Series (LCS) for the Spring Split.

Many changes have been made to the LCS and its format after the reduction to eight teams in the preseason, as well as a new format and some new rules. Of particular interest; LCS officials will be played on League’s live patch as opposed to a season where the meta is locked in, with Riot hoping interest in the series rises as the game becomes a little more unpredictable.

NRG will be out to defend its crown from Summer 2023, but in this brave new world, do they have what it takes to reach the top two and book their tickets to MSI?

LCS Spring Split 2024: Regular season standings

The regular season of the 2024 LCS Spring Split sees eight teams (down from 10) go head-to-head in a round-robin format where each team plays one another twice. Matches are all best-of-one, with the bottom two teams eliminated at the end of the regular season. The top four will begin the playoffs in the upper bracket, while the fifth and sixth teams start in the lower bracket.

Placement Team Record First 100 Thieves 1-0 Cloud9 1-0 Dignitas 1-0 FlyQuest 1-0 Fifth Immortals 0-1 NRG 0-1 Shopify Rebellion 0-1 Team Liquid 0-1

LCS Spring Split 2024 regular season schedule and results

All match times below are in CT and are subject to change on each matchday.

Week One

Saturday, Jan. 20 2pm: Team Liquid 0- 1 100 Thieves 3pm: NRG 0- 1 Cloud9 4pm: FlyQuest 1 -0 Shopify Rebellion 5pm: Immortals 0- 1 Dignitas

Sunday, Jan. 21 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Shopify Rebellion 3pm: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves 4pm: Immortals vs. FlyQuest 5pm: NRG vs. Dignitas



Week Two

Saturday, Jan. 27 2pm: Dignitas vs. Cloud9 3pm: NRG vs. 100 Thieves 4pm: Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest 5pm: Immortals vs. Shopify Rebellion

Sunday, Jan. 28 2pm: Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves 3pm: Cloud9 vs. Shopify Rebellion 4pm: NRG vs. FlyQuest 5pm: Team Liquid vs. Immortals



Week Three

Friday, Feb. 2 2pm: Immortals vs. Cloud9 3pm: Team Liquid vs. NRG 4pm: Dignitas vs. Shopify Rebellion 5pm: FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

Saturday, Feb. 3 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Dignitas 3pm: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9 4pm: Immortals vs. 100 Thieves 5pm: NRG vs. Shopify Rebellion

Sunday, Feb. 4 2pm: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas 3pm: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9 4pm: 100 Thieves vs. Shopify Rebellion 5pm: NRG vs. Immortals



Week Four

Saturday, Feb. 10 2pm: FlyQuest vs. Shopify Rebellion 3pm: Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves 4pm: NRG vs. Cloud9 5pm: Immortals vs. Dignitas

Sunday, Feb. 11 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Shopify Rebellion 3pm: Immortals vs. FlyQuest 4pm: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves 5pm: NRG vs. Dignitas



Week Five

Saturday, March 2 2pm: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9 3pm: Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves 4pm: Team Liquid vs. NRG 5pm: Immortals vs. Shopify Rebellion

Sunday, March 3 2pm: FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves 3pm: NRG vs. Immortals 4pm: Team Liquid vs. Cloud90 5pm: Dignitas vs. Shopify Rebellion



Week Six

Friday, March 8 2pm: NRG vs. Shopify Rebellion 3pm: Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest 4pm: Dignitas vs. Cloud9 5pm: Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

Saturday, March 9 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Dignitas 3pm: 100 Thieves vs. Shopify Rebellion 4pm: Immortals vs. Cloud9 5pm: NRG vs. FlyQuest

Sunday, March 10 2pm: Team Liquid vs. Immortals 3pm: NRG vs. 100 Thieves 4pm: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas 5pm: Cloud9 vs. Shopify Rebellion



Should tiebreakers be necessary, this schedule will be updated with any extra dates and times for additional matches.