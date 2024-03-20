‘Garbage change’: LoL players furious over Patch 14.7 ranked demotion adjustment

Rising through the ranks in League of Legends has always been challenging due to adapting to the meta, ranked changes, and factors outside players’ control like toxicity. It may get even worse as, from Patch 14.7, the base LP level after demotion has been lowered—and players aren’t impressed.

Riot reverted their LP gain system with Feb. 22’s League Patch 14.4 to ensure consistency in climbing ranks and reducing the chances of players receiving negative LP gains. Coupled with the Season 14 ranked promotion changes, Riot believes that it has made demotions “a bit too forgiving,” which is why the devs are lowering the demotion LP from 75 to 50 according to SpiderAxe’s March 20 post on X (formerly Twitter).

Will the LP demotion changes leave a lasting effect? Image via Riot Games

Starting from Patch 14.7 on April 3, when you get demoted, instead of starting at 75 LP you’ll now be at 50 LP, which means you must win three games in a row to get your rank back. In Masters, one loss will now mean you’ll be back in Diamond One, which players have said is “wild.” Theoretically, the amount of LP you lose per match after demotion will be reduced slightly to make up for the sharper drop.

Although a few players believe this is a good change and will hopefully help balance MMR and ranked climbing, the consensus is that this ranked adjustment is an “actual garbage change.” Another player believes the change may only increase toxicity and trolling, going so far as to suggest the team behind ranked League needs a change-up.

At this point, players don’t even understand why ranks or even ranked games exist because they believe this LP demotion change doesn’t “fix the root of the problem,” and the changes don’t seem to be helping with the state of the game or improving the uphill battle just to climb the ladder.

Whether this change will actually balance your ranked climb and get you closer to your MMR is unclear as yet, and we won’t really know until the results of April 3’s Patch 14.7 goes live and Riot gets a chance to go over the data. In the interim, however, it appears League die-hards aren’t convinced in the slightest.

