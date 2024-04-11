Gamers threaten to boycott Star Wars Outlaws because Kay doesn’t look like their dream crush

Ubisoft’s premier trailer of Star Wars Outlaws has caused a stir of “controversy” within the gaming community over the looks of the main protagonist, Kay Vess.

Recommended Videos

Gaming is about skills, metal adaptation, and escapism, with the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws taking heat from gamers over the character design of Vess and the idea of escapism. Never mind gameplay mechanics or frame rates, judging how a character looks has taken center stage within the Star Wars gaming community. Following the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, a Twitter post and responses to the post were debated on Reddit, with many coming to the defense of Vess and the designers who created her look.

Haters need glasses. Image via Massive Entertainment

The main complaint some gamers have with Vess’ appearance seem to be how she doesn’t look like a “hot model” or “anime girl,” as many redditors put it. Traveling through space and firing blaster shots at Imperial troopers isn’t enough escapism for some. For those complaining on the interweb, a female protagonist must also look hot for a top gaming experience.

“Girlfriend looks like she fell out of an ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down,” one post on Twitter/X summed up this point of view. “In no way would I, as a female gamer, be interested in playing as an ugly chick.”

As an overweight male nearing my 50s, I want the design of a character to match the flavor and themes of the story, not provide some physical appearance form of escapism. Vess’ appearance, based on early images, matches what Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are seeking to pull off through the Star Wars Outlaws story. She is a scoundrel on the run, living off rations and odd jobs to survive within the Outer Rim. It’s hard to sell that she has access to hair studios and a wardrobe like Princess Leia. And even if she did, many in the Star Wars gaming community are questioning why it should matter.

Vess may have a “frumpy” appearance to some, but she is far from ugly, especially if she was to stand next to Ubbla Mollbro or Watto. Those excited about Star Wars Outlaws aren’t concerned that Vess doesn’t have an oversized chest, as one Reddit user colorfully expressed, and I agree.

You can check out Star Wars Outlaws when it’s slated to release on Aug. 30 and decide for yourself whether the appearance of Kay Vess ruins the overall experience.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more