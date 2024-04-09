Category:
Star Wars Outlaws release countdown: Exact start time and date

Published: Apr 9, 2024 11:04 am
A new adventure in a galaxy far, far away looms in Star Wars Outlaws—but when exactly does the Ubisoft title release? We’ve got the answer.

Star Wars Outlaws claims the title as the first open-world game in the Star Wars franchise and, crucially for many, does not appear to orientate around the Jedi Order and, instead, will see players “join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

Excitement for Star Wars Outlaws has risen further following the release of the story trailer on April 9. If you’re wondering when exactly you can play Star Wars Outlaws, keep reading.

Star Wars Outlaws release time and date

Characters in Star Wars Outlaws gambling.
Try your luck. Image via Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No official release time has been shared for the title yet, but previous Ubisoft releases give us an indication of a launch time.

Ubisoft’s major releases in the past year, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, have launched at midnight local time—meaning that players in some parts of the world, like New Zealand, can play earlier than those elsewhere.

A similar launch approach is expected for Star Wars Outlaws, and you can see exactly how long you need to wait with our countdown below, which is set to midnight CT on Aug. 30.

If you’re impatient and want to play Star Wars Outlaws as early as possible, there is a way to do that—but it will cost you.

Star Wars Outlaws early access release time and date

By purchasing the Ultimate or Gold Edition of Star Wars Outlaws, you get the Season Pass and three days early access to the title—meaning it will be released for you on Aug. 27.

Like the standard edition, no official launch time has been shared by Ubisoft, but it is expected to be the same situation with a staggered midnight global release—so once again, those in New Zealand will be able to play the game first if so.

You can see exactly how long is left until the Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws is released in our countdown below, which is set to midnight CT on Aug. 27.

