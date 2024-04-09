Star Wars Outlaws story, explained

Star Wars is a vast universe with so many special stories scattered throughout. Star Wars Outlaws is adding another story to the franchise, and it’s delving into a world we don’t often get a good look at.

The scoundrel underworld has always been present throughout Star Wars, but we haven’t gotten much of a first-person perspective of this part of the galaxy. Kay Vess and Star Wars Outlaws are set to change that though, so if you’re wondering what’s in store when it comes to the plot of this game, then here’s a breakdown of the storyline for Star Wars Outlaws.

What’s the plot of Star Wars Outlaws?

Kay Vess is the star of the story. Image via Massive Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws follows the journey of Kay Vess, who is called “the underworld’s favorite new scoundrel.” She’s trying to start her life anew by completing a mission that will set her free. Throughout her journey, her always loyal Merqaal Nix remains at her side and helps her navigate through tricky situations.

The events of this game take place between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which means the Empire is so focused on the relentless Rebel Alliance that the underworld of scoundrels is running amok and thriving. All of the Empire’s eyes are looking elsewhere, so the underworld is in a golden era where they can pretty much do as they please without much fear of consequences—at least from the government running the show.

Kay Vess is a highly skilled thief in this group, but she ends up drawing the attention of the leader of a new criminal syndicate group called Zerek Besh. The Zerek Besh group is made up of some of the most fearsome criminal organization leaders in the entire galaxy.

Sliro and the rest of Zerek Besh seem pretty formidable. Image via Massive Entertainment

The leader of the organization, Sliro, places a bounty on Kay Vess, and she’s then offered an opportunity to gain her freedom by completing the biggest heist she’s ever done. This heist is no easy job, but it’s her only path to freedom which means she has no choice but to take it on. Her end goal in the heist is to rob Sliro.

To tackle this mission, Kay Vess first needs to build up her reputation with some of the most formidable and infamous crime syndicates across the galaxy. This includes legendary groups like the Pyke Syndicate, Hutt Cartel, Crimson Dawn, and Ashiga Clan, most of which are pretty iconic names you likely recognize from the larger Star Wars universe.

As Vess and Nix embark on this journey, they need to take on tough jobs, fight fearsome foes, build a skilled crew, fly in dangerous dogfights, and tackle many more trials as they work toward their end goal. Everything is high-stakes since Vess is an outlaw with a price on her head, so danger lurks around every corner.

The world looks absolutely stunning. Image via Massive Entertainment

On their journey, the duo get to visit a vast array of locations across the galaxy ranging from familiar spots like Tattooine and Canto Bight to entirely new planets like Toshara. Exploring various types of worlds means Vess and Nix will be seeing all kinds of different landscapes ranging from bustling busy cities with cantinas to sparse sprawling deserts devoid of much life.

Prior to the events of Star Wars Outlaws, Vess and Nix were just barely getting by doing anything they had to for survival. But with the bounty on her head and a shot at real freedom, the duo has to change their ways to assemble a crew that can help them pull off their daring heist.

The odds are stacked against them with Sliro and Zerek Besh working to stop them, plus the bounty hunter Vail determined to catch Vess, but they push onward in their endeavors throughout the Outer Rim regardless. All Vess wants is to live freely, and she’s not going to let anything stop her.

Your journey involves some familiar faces like Jabba the Hutt. Image via Massive Entertainment

This isn’t a journey you want to miss, so before it launches, you might want to know some key details about Star Wars Outlaws including the platforms it’s on, how much it costs, and when it releases so you’re ready to start playing as soon as you can.

