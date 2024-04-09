All Star Wars Outlaws platforms

The galaxy is calling, and it’s time for you to set out on an epic adventure in Star Wars Outlaws. With planets to explore, missions to tackle, and a storyline to uncover, there’s no time to waste which means you need to figure out what platforms you can play on.

Before you can add this game to your collection, you have to decide which platform is right for you. If you’re hoping to jump into this open-world space adventure for yourself, you need to know all of the platforms you can play Star Wars Outlaws on.

What platforms is Star Wars Outlaws on?

Explore the world as the daring scoundrel Kay Vess and her adorable companion Nix. Image via Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws is available on both PC and consoles, which means you can play almost any way you choose. This Star Wars game is the first open-world one within the franchise and it follows Kay Vess and her loyal companion Vix as they navigate through an epic journey that takes them around the galaxy. There’s a lot to explore, and luckily for players, you can choose to tackle this adventure on just about every platform.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on PC?

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws can be played on PC. It’s only listed as being available through the Ubisoft Connect store on PC and it seems like this is the only way you can add it to your collection on this platform. This means it will not be available on Steam or Epic Games unless the dev’s plans change.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on PlayStation?

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is available on PlayStation 5. It can’t be played on PlayStation 4, so you need the newest version of this console if you’re hoping to embark on this space journey yourself.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox?

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is on Xbox, but it’s specifically only available for Xbox Series X|S. Just like PlayStation, no older versions of the Xbox console work if you want to enjoy this game.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch?

No, Star Wars Outlaws is not available to play on Nintendo Switch. This is the only main console the action-adventure game is not available on, so if you were hoping to play it here, you need to choose another platform instead. It also seems very unlikely Star Wars Outlaws will ever make its way to Nintendo Switch considering its hefty graphic requirements.

Are you ready to fly a ship? Image via Ubisoft

The release date for Star Wars Outlaws is now known, so it’s only a matter of time before you can start exploring all the vast galaxy has to offer. And now that you know what platforms it’s available on, you can choose where to play ahead of time so you’re ready to dive in when the game is released.

