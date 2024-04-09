Star Wars Outlaws release date accidentally leaked by Ubisoft

The release date of Star Wars Outlaws has accidentally been unveiled by Ubisoft hours before a planned reveal as part of the story trailer.

Recommended Videos

Ubisoft’s open-world adventure across a galaxy far, far away has attracted plenty of interest, which will certainly be drummed up further by the story trailer on April 9—but Ubisoft jumped the gun early.

Hype levels rising. Image via Ubisoft and Massive

With Star Wars Outlaws releasing across the globe in several languages, Ubisoft has the unenviable task of posting the same story trailer with different audio across several YouTube accounts, increasing the chance of a slip-up.

As spotted by Gematsu, that is exactly what happened as Ubisoft Japan’s YouTube page posted the video as a premiere but forgot to alter the details that can be seen ahead of time—including the release date.

Though the video has since been removed, fans grabbed the screenshots they needed, revealing Star Wars Outlaws will launch on Friday, Aug. 30—and the Ultimate Edition of the game will include three days of early access.

Further details of the Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws were also accidentally shared, revealing the game will get additional content and updates as a Season Pass is included in this version alongside the base game.

As Ubisoft has made no official announcement, the release date for Star Wars Outlaws could be different from the one shown on the Ubisoft Japan YouTube channel, though it does seem unlikely.

In the meantime, all we can do is countdown the hours until the story trailer drops on April 9 at 9am PT/11am CT/5pm BST/2am AEST(April 10).

More details on Star Wars Outlaws and other Ubisoft titles will be shared at the Ubisoft Forward event on June 10 in Los Angeles, though some of the bigger titles could be featured on June 7 at Summer Games Fest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more