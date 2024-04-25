LoL World Championship finalist extends his competitive break all the way into 2025

Former League of Legends World Championship winner TheShy has announced an extension of his competitive hiatus until the year 2025. After missing the LPL Spring Split, fans had hoped to see TheShy return for the Summer Split and, hopefully, compete at Worlds once again. However, it seems his return will only happen next year.

Recommended Videos

In an interview shared today on X, TheShy reiterated his plans to continue his break this summer, aiming to return to the competitive scene in improved form for the following year.

TheShy at Worlds 2023 Playoffs stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The top laner formerly associated with Weibo Gaming had initially declared his intentions to step away from the pro scene in November 2023. The announcement came on the heels of Weibo Gaming’s runner-up finish at the 2023 LoL World Championship, and marked a significant setback for the team heading into the 2024 season. At the time, TheShy had emphasized his need for rest, expressing concerns about the toll of a prolonged pro-player career on his physical and mental well-being.

TheShy’s journey in the League competitive scene has been characterized by triumphs and challenges alike, from his meteoric rise with Invictus Gaming in 2017 to clinching the World Championship title in 2018. After a rough few years, the top laner walked back onto the Worlds Grand Finals stage last year, and despite falling short in the final clash against T1, he once again demonstrated his status as a formidable League pro.

While fans may lament his absence from the competitive stage, TheShy’s assurance of a return to professional play in 2025 offers hope and anticipation for what lies ahead for a year that should be revolutionary for League. In the meantime, TheShy plans to interact with his fans through streaming, promising to deliver his best when he eventually makes his comeback.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more