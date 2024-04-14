Crafty Destiny 2 players find Onslaught batteries do more than heal the ADU

Destiny 2‘s newest mode Onslaught has landed well with guardians following the Into the Light update. Onslaught is simple: Kill the enemies, throw the batteries in the base, earn rewards. But a few clever players have found an unintended interaction with the batteries that have made life so much easier.

Recommended Videos

Instead of throwing the ADU batteries into the ADU, you can instead throw them at the defenses you helped construct—and in doing so, repair them if they are damaged. A clip of the interaction from Twitch streamer Onpam was shared on April 13, and already the community is taking notice. Even better, the battery can be picked up, meaning that with enough time, you can use a single battery to fix all of your defenses before depositing it into the ADU for that all-important scrap.

In the clip, Onpam defeats a Saboteur and picks up the battery it drops, then they take it to one of the damaged Decoys on the other side of the map. Onpam throws the battery at the decoy and it stops blinking, indicating it is repaired and ready for the next round. Onpam then picks up the battery and deposits it as normal into the ADU.

The big problem many players faced was saving up the scrap for a level three upgrade, only to have it be destroyed and reset to level one. Now, you can keep your defenses primed and ready at full health during the new Destiny 2 activity.

It’s not the only interaction players have discovered, either: One player revealed melee kills while holding the ADU count as a Sunbracers charge for Warlocks, meaning it should also have synergy with melee-based Exotics for Titans and Hunters, too.

So, when you drop in for your next Legend Onslaught run, save up your scrap for as many defensive upgrades as possible and keep them healthy by using the batteries on them first before hitting the ADU!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more